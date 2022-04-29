Track and Field Roundup: Naselle, Toledo and Wahkiakum all on the move at Mules’ meet

CATHLAMET — An eclectic mix of schools and athletes converged on the track and field at Wahkiakum High School for a mixed meet Thursday where, facing off against larger schools, the Naselle Comets tried their darndest to steal the show.

The blazing Comets were joined by Toledo, Elma and the hosts from Wahkiakum and in spite of Naselle’s impressive marks across the board, every team found a couple moments to shine.

“It was great for our kids,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said. “We had some PR’s and some of the up and coming kids got to do well in their events and take on some leadership roles… They got to get out of the shadows a little bit.”

Schaplow wasn’t just coaching in Cathlamet, he was also helping run the high jump station where he witnessed one of the day’s most impressive feats from Nasell’s Derek Suomela. Having already won the event by half a foot at 5 feet, 10 inches, the sophomore Comet moved the bar up three inches in an effort to set a new personal record at 6 feet 1 inch.

“He just narrowly missed 6-1. He had a great day,” Schaplow said of Suomela. “He also won the 800 for Naselle, and as a sophomore that’s pretty cool stuff.”

Suomela won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:26, finishing seven seconds ahead of Eric Bragg of Toledo. Jacob Pakenen of Naselle finished in third place.

But that wasn’t all for Suomela and his fellow Comets. Pakenen took first in the 1600 with a time of 5:26.9, with Chris Morales of Toledo finishing in third.

In the 100-meter dash, Trenton Stephens of Naselle placed first with a time of 11.8 seconds, with Suomela finishing in third a half second later. In the 200 meters, Naselle’s Jayden Ding finished in second place with a time of 25.7 seconds, while Toledo fan favorite Christian Harvey finished in fourth place.

The 110-meter hurdles also went Naselle’s way with Josh Chadwick placing first in 18.6 seconds. Chadwick settled for second place in the 300 hurdles while watching his teammate Stephens take first with a time of 44.9.

The relay races were also kind to the Comets. A team of Elmer Toftemark, Riley Thorsen, Ding and Suomela took honors in the 4x100 relay with a time of 49.7. In the 4x400 relay Chadwick and Ding were joined by Tyler Kirckman and Brandon Kincaid, finishing in second place less than a second behind the pace.

Kirkman took honors in the discus with a toss of 119 feet, 7-inches for Naselle, with Wahkiakum’s Gabe Moon finishing second on a PR launch of 115 feet. Fellow Comet Malcom Schell claimed the bronze spot.

Stephens won the javelin for the Comets with a heave of 144 feet, 5 inches. Wahkiakum took the next two spots thanks to the efforts of Wayne Harrison and Nielson, respectively. Stephens also won the triple jump with a distance of 38 feet, 8 inches, while Ding finished in third place for Naselle.

While the Comets dominated the boys side, there were other successes to be found by athletes wearing colors other than blue and gold.

Wahkiakum’s Landon Neilson won the 400-meter race in 54.4 seconds, besting Naselle’s Schell by just under five seconds.

Moon won the shot put for the Mules with personal record mark of 38 feet, 10 inches. Naselle’s Thorsen and Kirkman tied for second place in the cannon ball toss with marks of 37 feet, 1 inch.

The Mules also took top honors in the long jump thanks to a 15-foot 2-inch bounce by Mason Waldeck.

Toledo was not without their own success, as Chris Morales set a PR while winning the 3200-meter race in 12:50.4. Wahkiakum’s Nathan Garrett placed second in that race while Naselle’s George Wilson took third.

The 1A athletes from Elma won the girls’ side with 2B Wahkiakum edging 1B Naselle for second place in the team standings.

Wahkiakum’s Megan Leitz took the top spot in the 400-meters with a time of 1:12.1 for a season-best mark. The Mules also won the 100-meter hurdles thanks to Lilian Hale’s personal-record mark of 20.1 seconds. Naselle’s Maggie Creech Ware was the runner-up in the short hurdles.

Reigha Niemeyer won the shot put with a PR chuck of 28.5 feet, while Lilian Hale of Wahkiakum placed third. Niemeyer also won the javelin with a heave of 94 feet, 8 inches, while Whitney Olson of Toledo finished third.

Naselle’s Echo Cenci won the long jump with a leap of 13 feet 6.5 inches and took first in the 200-meter race with a season-best time.

“She ran a 29.4 and that’s smoking along pretty good for the 1B,” Schaplow said.

Hale netted the Mules a runner-up finish in the long jump and Dunagan snagged Naselle points with a bronze finish. Dunagan tied for first in the high jump with Wahkiakum's Abigail Ames at a mark of 4 feet, 2 inches.

In the 800 meters Toledo took the top two spots with MaKenna Miller finishing in 3.08.8 and Olson setting a PR at 3.13.8. Naselle’s Alyssa Leonard tied with Elma’s Meara Baxter for top honors in the triple jump with a mark just over 27 feet.

Rounding things out, Naselle’s 4x100 relay team of Dunagan, Cenci, Creech Ware and Leonard settled for a tie with Elma after finishing in 59.7 seconds.

Toledo's varsity team was set to compete in the Washougal Panther Invite on Friday along with an assortment of larger schools.

Chinooks second and third at home

KALAMA — Hosting its second meet in a week, the Kalama track and field team posted a second-place team finish on the boys’ side and a third-place result for the girls.

All of the boys’ wins came on the field for the Chinooks. Max Cox posted a toss of 157 feet, 4 inches in the javelin, winning by nearly 25 feet. He also came in second in the shot put at 43 feet, 1.5 inches. Nate Meyer brought in wins in the triple jump (38 feet) and the long jump (19 feet, 9.5 inches).

On the girls’ side, Kailey Shipley won the long jump (14 feet, 11 inches) and the triple jump (30 feet, 7 inches), and teamed up with Reese Hollingsworth, Jasmine Dunlap, and Bridgette Hollifield to win the 4x400 relay in 4:42.61.

Alena Ross won the pole vault by a foot and a half at 9 feet even.

On the track, Marin Ripp took first in the 100-meter hurdles in 18:39, while Irene Martinez won the 400 by less than a quarter of a second, in 1:07.55.

Kalama will head to the Shelton Invite on Saturday.

Ilwaco girls, Winlock boys place third in Egg Town

WINLOCK — Area schools took third on both sides in an eight-team field Thursday in Winlock, with the Cardinal boys and Ilwaco girls earning bronzes.

Ilwaco’s boys took sixth, while Winlock’s girls finished seventh.

Ilwaco’s Sabrina Lessenden won the girls 800 in 2:42.58 — just a hair ahead of teammate Emma Brundage — and the 3,200 in 13:27.43. Brundage won the 1,600 in 6:091.89, and those two joined up with Mya Cunningham and Tazlina Thomas to win the 4x400 relay as the only quartet to finish.

Thomas also won the long jump (15 feet, 3.25 inches) and the triple jump (31 feet, 1.75 inches).

On the boys’ side of things, Winlock also found success in the middle and long distances. Payton Sickles won the 400 meters (59.29), Collin Regalado won the 800 (2:13.22) and the 1,600 (5:18.29), and Chase Trodahl won the 3,200 (11:13.89).

Isaac Ramirez earned the Cardinals’ lone boys win on the field in the shot put at 43 feet, 2 inches.

Addison Hall won the girls discus for Winlock with a heave of 96 feet, 3.25 inches. Ilwaco’s Logan Roush tied for first in the boys high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).

Ilwaco will get the weekend off before hosting the Pacific County Invite next Tuesday, while Winlock will go to the Pirate Classic on Wednesday.

Toutle gets in on action in Ony

ONALASKA — The Toutle Lake girls and boys track and field teams finished fourth and fifth, respectively, in a 2B meet at Onalaska.

Layni Brandhorst took the only win of the day for the Ducks in the girls javelin, hucking the throwing spear 89 feet, 2 inches. She also took second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 21.30. Khaela Tenison finished third in the 200-meter dash in 32.57, and Haileigh Cooper was third in the high jump (4 feet, 2 inches).

Landon Lee was the runner-up in the boys 110-meter hurdles (20.14), while Kaleb Mitchem finished second in the shot put at 37 feet, 6 inches.

