Track and Field roundup: Kelso girls take first at Elden Kellar

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Kelso girls track and field team put another notch in its belt, tying for first at the Elden Kellar Invite at Hare Field. The Hilanders scored 141.5 points as a team, matching Columbia River. Together, the two Washington sides outpaced all seven Oregon schools competing in their home state.

Josie Settle earned Female Athlete of the Meet honors, racking up 38 points to outscore two schools by herself. She pulled her usual triple crown in the jumps, winning the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches), the long jump (17 feet, 4 inches), and the triple jump (36 feet, 2 inches), and also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a PR of 46.72.

Rielee Gourde cleared 11 feet to win the pole vault and finished third in the javelin. Erin Tack won the javelin at 137 feet, 4.5 inches, and the shot put at 35 feet, 5.5 inches.

Maya Swanson brought home her side’s only win on the track, taking first in the 400 at 1:03.22.

Ruby Sereday (35 feet, 4..5 inches in the shot put) and Hanna Kuhn (94 feet, 2 inches) in the discus) took home second-place finishes, and Lily Evans was third in the 3000 meters at 12:40.30.

Kelso beat all the Oregon schools on the boys’ side as well, coming up just short of River and settling for second place overall.

Like with the girls, the Hilanders’ best finishes came on the field. Koda Woodard won the shot put with a 44-foot, 9-inch PR, while Colby Cooper put in a 152-foot, 11-inch PR to win the javelin. Jake Webb won the pole vault, clearing 13 feet, and Judah Calixte took first in the triple jump at 39 feet, 6.5 inches.

Cooper added a second-place finish in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch) and a third-place spot in the triple jump (39 feet, 3.5 inches). Woodard was second in the discus (118 feet, 6 inches), and Calixte was third in the long jump (20 feet, 7.25 inches).

Kelso will stay closer to come for its next dose of action, facing R.A. Long and Mark Morris at Longview Memorial on Tuesday.

MM boys, RAL girls third, Toledo punches above weight

WASHOUGAL — The Mark Morris boys and R.A. Long girls led the way for local sides in Clark County, taking third on their respective sides out of 11 and 12 teams, respectively, at the Panther Twilight.

For their part, the Toledo boys tied for fourth as the smallest school in a field that included multiple 3A schools. Castle Rock’s girls finished fourth, while the Rocket boys were ninth. MM’s girls team took sixth, and RAL’s boys were eighth.

Kathryn Chapin led the Lumberjills on the track, winning the 100-meter dash in 13.05 — beating W.F. Wesy’s Hodaya Star by one one-hundredth of a second — and the 200-meter dash in 27.42. R.A. Long’s only other win of the girls meet came from Maria Sheldon, who took first in the shot put (36 feet, 5.5 inches), though Jaxyn Jones and Kendra Chapin finished third and fourth in the discus, respectively.

Castle Rock’s Paige Kessler won the high jump at 5 feet even, while Brooke Wirkkala won the long jump at 16 feet, 1 inch. Mark Morris’ Erica Snyder took first in the triple jump (34 feet, 7 inches).

The Mark Morris boys brought in three wins on the day, from Eric Bauman in the 800 (2:10.44), Kobe Parlin in the 110-meter hurdles (16.42) and Deacon Dietz in the long jump (21 feet, 1 inch), who beat R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen by a single inch.

Toledo’s 4x400 relay team of Conner Olmstead, Wyatt Nef, Jordan Mckenzie, and Carson Olmstead beat a field of 2A schools to win in 3:35.27. The Riverhawks also got an individual win out of Joshhill Tilton, who took first in the discus at 129 feet, 1 inch.

RAL’s Evan Prewitt won the pole vault with a PR of 12 feet.

R.A. Long and Mark Morris will meet up again Tuesday, at home this time, to host Kelso. Toledo is set to return to 2B competition with the Pirate Classic at Adna. Castle Rock will get a bit longer off, then go to the Spudder Classic in Ridgefield on Friday, where Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Ilwaco, Kalama, Toledo, Naselle, and Rainier will also be.

