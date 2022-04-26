Track and Field roundup: Kelso caps off undefeated league season

KELSO — The Kelso track and field teams swept on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, capping off respective undefeated league seasons with dual wins over Evergreen on Tuesday at Joe Stewart Track.

The boys beat the Plainsmen 92-53, while the girls took them down by an even greater margin, 103-42.

Rain hampered pretty much every event, but while the Hilanders had fewer top times, heights, and distances compared to previous meets, they still did plenty to come out ahead of their opponents.

“I was most proud of the way our athletes did not let factors they could not control get the better of them,” coach Joe Krieder said. “We had some great efforts today from a host of Hilanders and that is why these kids are undefeated league champions.”

The one winning personal best on the day came from Sadie Schierscher, who won the girls 800 meters in a PR time of 2:39.22.

Josie Settle brought home four wins, with first-place finishes in the 100-meter dash (13.39), the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), the long jump (16 feet, 11.5 inches), and the triple jump (35 feet, 0.25 inches). Erin Tack won the javelin (141 feet, 10 inches) and the shot put (37 feet, 1.5 inches), with Hanna Kuhn taking first in the discus (91 feet, 9 inches). Rielee Gourde won the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches, to make it a clean sweep of the field events for Kelso.

The Hilanders also swept the girls hurdles, with Kyra Dieter winning the 100-meter version (20.59) and Ashley Foust winning its 300-meter counterpart (56:51). Maya Swanson won the 400 meters in 65:34, and also led off Kelso’s winning 4x400 team, joining Schiescher, Lily Evans, and Megan Gott to win in 5:32.34.

In the boys’ meet, Kamren Mattison won both the 1,600 meters (2:11.16) and the 3,200 (10:17.54). Colby Cooper won the 200-meter dash in 25.0. Silas Watkins won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.34.

Norman Hartman took first in the 800 (2:11.16); he also ran the anchor leg of the first-place 4x400 team, preceded by Dunthean Siek, Marcus Martinez, and Evan Williams.

On the field, Kai Chaney won the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), Judah Calixte won the triple jump (38 feet), Jake Webb won the pole vault (11 feet), and Bannick Allen won the javelin (132 feet, 4 inches).

Kelso is set to go back to Oregon for the second week in a row, taking part in the Elden Kellar Invitational in Hillsboro on Friday.

Woodland sweeps Bay

VANCOUVER — Woodland earned itself a pair of dual wins on the road, beating Hudson’s Bay 91.5-52.5 in the boys meet and 80-66 in the girls’.

The Beaver boys took home 12 wins, led by three from Gabriel Parker in the short distances. The senior won the 100-meter dash in 11.8, the 200-meter dash in 23.6, and the 400 meters in 53.6, with the latter two being personal bests. The Beavers also swept the distances with Aidan Rivers winning the 1,600 (5:09.3) and Joran Lamoreaux taking the 3,200 (9:53.8), while Cole Logan did it himself in the hurdles with winning times of 16.5 in the 110 and 42.6 in the 300.

On the field, Daeton Lofgren won the discus (104 feet, 1.5 inches) while Hayden Clark won the javelin (142 feet, 2 inches).The Beavers swept all the jumps, with Gavin McShannon winning the long jump (17 feet, 3 inches), Niel Valerio winning the triple jump (35 feet, 3 inches), and Ignacio de Jesus winning the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches).

For the girls on the track, Riley Stading won the 400 (1:04.2), BrookLynn Donald won the 800 (3:08.0),, and Haylee Kelley won the 3,200 (14:27.3).

The Woodland girls won six of seven field events. Dasha Vasilenko took first in the javelin at 109 feet, 5 inches, and cleared 8 feet in the pole vault as the lone competitor. Olivia Swanson won the discus at 88 feet, 10 inches. Addalei Seimer took first in the triple jump at 32 feet, 5 inches, and tied with Autumn Pietz for first in the high jump at 4 feet, 8 inches. Mariah Stover won the long jump at 14 feet, 4 inches, beating Seimer out by an inch.

Woodland is set to hed to the Shelton Invitational on Saturday.

River races past RAL

The R.A. Long track and field team dropped both its duals at home Tuesday, losing 105-40 to Columbia River on the boys’ side and 99-49 on the girls’.

The Rapids ran away with their wins with depth on the track, but RAL got its best individual running results in the springs. Kathryn Chapin swept the girls sprints with a time of 13.19 in the 100-meter dash and a 27.51 run in the 200. For the boys, Koynn Williamdyke won the 200 in 24.75.

The rest of RAL’s wins came on the field. The Lumberjacks swept their throws, with Maria Sheldon winning the girls shot put (36.7.5) and discus (103 feet, 9 inches), and Erin White winning the javelin (99 feet, 4.25 inches) on the girls’ side and Kaeden Kersavage (37 feet, 10 inches in the shot put), Jaxon Cook (128 feet, 6 inches in the discus), and Hewson Nguyen (158 feet, 3.5 inches in the javelin) pitching in for the boys.

Nguyen also won the boys long jump at 19 feet, 11 inches. For the girls, Avery Moon won the pole vault (7 feet, 6 inches), and Breyelle Box won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

R.A. Long is set to take part in the Panther Twilight on Friday in Washougal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.