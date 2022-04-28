Track and Field roundup: Castle Rock sweeps meet over Fort, SC

CASTLE ROCK — Rocket Stadium played host to a tight 1A TriCo tri-meet Wednesday, with Castle Rock coming out just ahead of Fort Vancouver and Seton Catholic.

On the boys’ side of things, Chance Naugle got it started with wins in the 100-meter dash (12.23) and the 200-meter dash (25.35), and Ian Burton followed that with a win in the 400 meters (57.21).

Eli Shulke won the 300-meter hurdles in 53.27, and Noah Botten, Trystin Marin, Naugle, and Chase Rusher teamed up to win the 4x100 relay in 45.66.

Marin also won the long jump (18 feet, 3 inches) while Landon Gardner took first in the discus at 112 feet, 11 inches and second in the shot put at 42 feet even.

For the girls, Castle Rock’s success was more stacked on the field side of things. Kynsi Bayes took first in the discus at 85 feet, 6 inches and second in both the shot put (30 feet) and the javelin (100 feet, 9 inches) — the second to Samantha Farland, who won with a toss of 104 feet. Brooke Wirkkala won the long jump (15 feet, 7 inches) and tied with Paige Kessler in the high jump (5 feet).

The CR girls did win two relays, with Farland, Kessler, Casie Kleine, and Wirkkala taking first in the 4x100 (55.71), and Farland, Kleine, Kaitlyn Meyers, and Wirkkala winning the 4x400 in a solo race (4:26.61).

MM boys win, girls lose vs. Hockinson

The Mark Morris track and field team split the day at home with Hockinson, with the boys beating the Hawks 71-53 and the girls falling 64-48.

The Monarchs ceded the dashes in both meets, but Deacon Dietz took first in the boys 400 meters (52.73), while Isabelle Allen won the girls 800 (2:38.63). On the boys’ side, MM made up ground in the distances and hurdles, with Justin Wilson winning the 3,200 (11:36.00), Kobe Parlin winning the 110-meter hurdles (17.59), and Kristian Miller winning the 300-meter hurdles (51.58). The Monarchs also won an uncontested 4x400 relay. Erica Snyder won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 16.87.

MM’s boys pulled away on the field, winning five of six events. Dietz won the long jump at 20 feet, 3.5 inches, Parlin won the triple jump at 38 feet, 5 inches, and Travish Sherman won the high jump at 5 feet, 8 inches. Chastin Murders took first in the shot put (39 feet, 5 inches) and the discus (121 feet, 3 inches).

Snyder took MM’s only two field wins for the girls, in the triple jump (35 feet, 5.5 inches) and the long jump (15 feet, 2 inches).

Mark Morris and Castle Rock will both go to Washougal for the Panther Twilight on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.