Track and Field: R.A. Long and Toledo shine in return of Kalama's Twilight

KALAMA — Year after year, Kalama’s Twilight Invitational track meet has been a staple amongst area track and field teams. It’s a traditional benchmark meet featuring some of the best athletes in the region, and Friday marked its return for the first time since 2019.

“We’re hoping some PRs fall, because we love these,” Toledo coach Don Schaplow said. “The Twilight meet really sets the stage in our minds and gets the kids ready for the mindset of District (and) State. This is what we love.”

The Toledo boys and R.A. Long girls took full advantage of the fair weather return, picking up overall team wins for their respective groups.

The R.A. Long girls posted the highest team score at 113, besting second place Montesano by 21 points. The Toledo boys finished with a 106 to finish well ahead of the hosts from Kalama in second place with a score of 89.

The Twilight Invite also serves as the return of bigger track meets with a hefty helping of teams duking it out for the first time since the pandemic halted sports in the spring of 2020.

“It’s nice to see some of these teams we haven’t seen for a long time,” Ilwaco coach Sarah Taylor said. “It’s really nice to be back. It’s fun to see this level of athletes out here.”

Mark Morris coach Zach Phelps commended Kalama for being one of the first to foray back into hosting such a large event.

“We’re super grateful to Kalama and they’re coaching staff because coming back from COVID these big meets are hard to run, so nobody has any idea what’s going on,” Phelps said. “It’s been so long since we’ve had meets like this…this is a tall order.”

And in the midst a spring filled with cold, wet and whatever other kinds of inclement weather you can think of, the sun decided to make a rare appearance Friday. Providing a perfect backdrop for the meet, the blue skies caused some coaches to start licking their chops at the opportunity for athletes to clock more accurate times and distances in favorable conditions.

“With the weather being good, I’m hoping to get some good marks finally, because we have not had good weather for any of our track meets,” R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock said. “So maybe some big PRs now that we’re in the second week coming off of spring break.”

RAL’s crosstown rivals were on the exact same page as the Jacks and Jills.

“(Our) main goal of the day is to take advantage of the weather, because we don’t get as many opportunities as we’d like obviously, especially in the early season,” Phelps said. “This is a chance to see what marks are going to look like towards the end of May.”

For other teams, the big draw was the increased number of schools and participants, allowing them to see how they stack up across the board.

“The biggest thing is I want to see us compete against these schools,” Castle Rock coach Andrew Johnson said. “We see a lot of these schools. We don’t see Montesano very often, but we just want to compete at everything we do and give it our best. That’s all I really care about right now.”

For a hungry team like Toledo, it’s the bigger schools that catch their eye at the stadium on the hill.

“The neat thing about this is we’re competing against some 2As,” Schaplow said. “Castle Rock is here, they’re a 1A. R.A. Long of course, Mark Morris... we love competing against the bigger schools.”

And for the hosts, it’s all about taking one step closer to the biggest meet at the end of the season.

“We’ve got some kids that want to go to State, so this is a tune up for that,” Kalama co-head coach Pat Shipley said. “This is where they’re trying to get the marks to qualify.”

But then again, some were out to just get better as a program. That’s exactly why Rainier crossed the Columbia to catch the meet.

“We came here with the objective to have fun and do our best with the hopes of taking home some PRs,” Rainier coach Andrew Perri said. “We’re not really in a position to be looking at mirrors or trophies for the most part, but we do have a couple select athletes that we’re hoping to place in the top eight.”

By the numbers

The victorious Toledo boys’ team featured multiple individual winners on the day. Conner Olmstead won the 400 meters and posted a PR with a time of 53.75 to just narrowly edge out Mark Morris’ Deacon Dietz.

Toledo sophomore Zack Smith set the pace in the 110 meter hurdles with a 17.31 to beat Kalama’s Kasen Dubke.

“He actually has the fastest time in the Central 2B League,” Schaplow said of Smith. “For a sophomore, boy he’s been doing a fantastic job.”

Joshhill Tilton blew away the competition in the discus, setting a PR at 130 feet, 11 inches to beat RAL’s Jaxon Cook by more than 7 feet.

Toledo also took home the win in the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:38.42 and a team comprised of Conner Olmstead, Carson Olmstead, Jordan Mckenzie and Wyatt Neff.

Similarly, the R.A. Long girls featured a big group of Jills finishing at the top of their events.

“Our girls team in general is pretty strong,” Hancock said.

Kathryn Chapin took home the top prize in the 100 meters, coming in just under the 13 second mark at 12.99 to beat MM’s Emma Fisher. However Fisher got some revenge in the 200 meters, besting Chapin with a time of 27.10 to Chapin’s 27.51.

The Jills also took home gold in the 4x100 meter with Chapin on the anchor leg teaming with Mahayla West, Kayleigh Spaulding and Breyelle Box to post a time of 52.34.

Maria Sheldon had a stellar day in the field for the Jills, winning the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 3.5 inches and the discus with a throw of 99 feet, 5 inches.

With area schools filling nearly the entire docket there were plenty of other top finishers who traveled less than a marathon's distance to the region's most famous meet.

On the boys' side, Mark Morris’ George Mosier sprinted to a win in the 100 meter with an 11.51.

Mosier’s MM teammate Eric Bauman won the 800 meters, posting a time of 2:10.29 to join him atop the podium for the Monarchs.

The Kalama 4x100 relay team also took the top spot with a time of 45.92 and a team comprised of Chase Leigh, Max Cox, Zack Milohov and Kasen Dubke.

In the 4x200, it was Castle Rock’s Noah Botten, Trystin Marin, Chance Naugle and Chase Rusher posting a time of 1:39.93 to best the field. Castle Rock’s Landon Gardner also set a PR and took first in the shot put with a 47 foot, 2 inch toss.

R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen picked up the lone wins for the RAL boys, tossing the javelin 180 feet, 10 inches to best Central 2B powers Cox and Neff. Nguyen also won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7.25 inches.

Kalama’s Anthony Peonio cleared the highest mark over on the pole vault mat, clearing 12 feet, 6 inches.

Over on the girls side, Erica Snyder picked up a win for Mark Morris in the 100 meter hurdles with a PR of 16.52. Snyder edged out RAL’s Breyelle Box in second, who also posted a PR at 17.48. Snyder also won the triple jump, clearing a distance of 35 feet, 6.5 inches.

MM’s Emma Fisher finished the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.63 to take home the top spot.

The Castle Rock girls won the 4x400 relay in 4:24.48 with Samantha Farland, Myah Manzano, Casie Kleine and Brooke Wirkkala teaming up for the win.

Wirkkala and Paige Kessler also had the best marks in the high jump, both clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

Kalama’s Alena Ross blew away the field in the pole vault, clearing 9 feet, 6 inches to beat the second place finisher by more than a foot.

