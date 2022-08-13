 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Track and Field

Track and Field: Kelso's Josie Settle makes big leap, finishes 3rd in heptathlon at AAU Nationals

Competing in her fourth AAU Junior National Track and Field event, Josie Settle of Kelso did not disappoint. After competing in the heptathlon, triple jump, and high jump at the Regional event in Boise, Idaho she focused primarily on the heptathlon heading into Nationals. While in Greensboro, North Carolina (2,830.4 miles from home), the soon-to-be-senior locked down a third place finish in the national heptathlon events.

That bronze finish is a big jump from where she sat last year when she finished sixth.

“I’ve gone to Nationals four times, and North Carolina once before, so it was kind of deja vu,” Settle said. “It was nice to have family (with me). I was used to the big meet feel and this season was normal so it felt good. I like being able to compete, representing Washington, and Kelso High School.”

For those who may be unfamiliar with how the heptathlon is scored, it is an all or nothing endeavor. iI a heptathlete meets the threshold they score 1000 points. If they don’t, they get a zero.

“It's pretty cool, cause no one else does as much as I do,” Settle said. “Reaching my goals (and) competing better than I could is a really good feeling.”

Settle has been recognized as one of the best athletes in Washington, and she continues to impress after already bringing home Kelso’s first State track and field title since 2018 last spring. In her first three years of high school she has been crushing her personal bests, left and right and she has already been named an All-American twice.

Settle is looking for her senior year to be no different. Heading into her final season, Settle currently sits within the Top 10 of Kelso High School program records in the women's 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters. She is currently third in the 100 meter hurdles, sitting just 23 milliseconds behind Loryn Musgrove (2015), and second in the high jump with just 2.75 inches separating here and Kiana Davis (2013).

In her final season at Kelso High School she will be looking to claim sole grasp of a few personal and school records. As a senior, she will also surely be taking a few college visits and fielding calls from collegiate coaches, though that attention won’t stop her from competing to the best of her ability at every meet in blue and gold.

“I try to do the best I can do,” Settle said. “With all the training that I do, it would feel good to get that PR.”

