Track and Field: Area schools take on massive meet in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — A whole host of athletes from 30 different schools converged on Ridgefield for the Spudder Track & Field Classic on Friday. Eleven area schools were represented with local athletes, who turned in six event wins.

On the team side of things, Woodland’s boys came in second out of 30 schools, with Mark Morris finishing sixth, Toledo coming in ninth, and R.A. Long in 10th. RAL finished fifth in the girls’ meet, with Mark Morris taking sixth.

Mark Morris’ Eric Bauman won the boys 800 meters with a personal-best time of 2:02.18. Woodland senior Cole Logan won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.15 seconds, setting a new PR, and took third in the 110-meter hurdles (16.16). In the 4x100 relay, R.A. Long’s quartet of Diego Woodall, Hewson Nguyen, Emmanuel Akinola, and Koynn Williamdyke came out ahead of a packed field with a time of 45.04 seconds. On the field, Castle Rock’s Landon Gardner won the shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 7 inches, while Kelso’s Jake Webb won the pole vault, clearing 13 feet.

Kelso’s Rielee Gourde — the only other Hilander at the meet — earned the area’s only win on the girls’ side, clearing 11 feet in the pole vault.

Behind Logan, Woodland got a second-place finish from Joran Lamoreaux in the boys 3,200 (9:51.13). On the girls’ side, Autumn Pietz finished second in the high jump (5 feet), right ahead of Addalei Seimer and Sydney George at 4 feet, 8 inches.

RAL’s Maria Sheldon took second in the girls shot put (35 feet, 4 inches) and fourth in the discus (99 feet, 11 inches). Breyelle Box finished third among Washington competitors in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.28), and Karli Kersavage took third in the pole vault (9 feet). The Lumberjacks; best individual result came from Williamdyke, who was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (42.97).

Kobe Parlin was second in the 110-meter hurdles for Mark Morris in 15.96, and Deacon Dietz finished third in the 400 meters in 54.24. Those two, Bauman, and George Mosier — who was fifth in the 100-meter dash — came in as runners-up to RAL in the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.36. Emma Fisher earned the Monarch girls a second-place result in the 300-meter hurdles (48.47), while Erica Snyder was second among Washington runners in the 100-meter hurdles (16.71).

Casie Kleine finished third in the girls 400-meter run for Castle Rock, and the Rockets’ team of Samantha Farland, Kleine, Paige Kessler, and Brooke Wirkkala took third in the girls 4x400 relay.

Toledo’s best result came from its 4x400 relay team of Conner Olmstead, Wyatt Neff, Jordan Mckenzie, and Carson Olmstead, which placed second. Carson Olmstead was third in the javelin (160 feet, 3 inches).

Nate Meyer took second in the boys long jump for Kalama (20 feet, 6 inches), while Alena Ross was the runner-up in the girls pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), and Max Cox was third in the boys shot put (42 feet, 10 inches).

Toutle Lake’s Chase Lynn took third in the boys long jump (20 feet, 4 inches). Naselle got a second-place finish from Trent Stephens in the boys high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and a third-place finish from Tyler Kirkman in the boys discus (128 feet, 6 inches).

Next up for just about everybody is the postseason, with league and district meets set for next week.

Kelso gives everyone one more chance

KELSO — Mountain View, Prairie, and Evergreen all came to Joe Stewart Track on Friday, where athletes who had yet to qualify for Districts got one more shot to do so.

For the Hilanders, 11 athletes took full advantage, qualifying in 14 in events.

Bentley Jacob pulled three qualifications, in the 100-meter hurdles (22.14), the 300-meter hurdles (53.24), and the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches)

Norman Hartman made it in the 1,600, Hunter Williams qualified in the both the high jump and the long jump, Kai Chaney and Tyler Kleven did so in the triple jump, Henry Hyde hit the mark in the discus, and Isaac Salinas got in for the javelin.

For the girls, Keatley Hammer qualified in the 100-meter dash. Mara Bridges got in for the shot put, Lucy Kosa qualified in the discus, and Georgie Emmerty made it for the javelin.

“This meet is a great way for our athletes to get a taste of the postseason while competing to get another personal best mark,” Kelso coach Joe KrIeder said. “I was really pleased with our efforts today which really showed up in the number of personal best marks we had.”

The GSHL District Championship will be next Wednesday and Thursday.

