Toledo take QB battle into Week 1

In a shortened 2021 season, he’ll have less time to get there before the Indians are already facing their final couple of games of the season.

“We’re preparing like we’re approaching the last six weeks of the season: crossovers and playoff games,” Christensen said.

The good news for Toledo is that no matter who is taking the snaps, Christensen feels confident that he’s got five solid players up front to keep him clean, and get push in the run game for the Indians’ Wing T offense.

“We have some returning starters, and they’re pretty strong,” he said.

Senior Joshhill Tilton is back at right tackle after starting on the line last season, and he’ll be joined on the right side by senior guard Hunter Smith, who also got starting experience in 2019 before suffering an injury. On the left side, sophomore Austin Allen — who came in to replace Smith as a freshman — is back at left guard.

And around that new quarterback, Christensen has plenty of returning talent in the backfield to run with. All five of the Indians’ starters in the eligible-receiver positions are set to be seniors, and Fredd Fernandez is the only new starter in the bunch, at split end. Wing Jacob Marley looks like the early frontrunner to wind up with the bulk of Toledo's touches.