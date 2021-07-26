Timber Barons 12U takes two team titles

After a full year of disruption to their regularly scheduled programming due to COVID-19 the Timber Barons’ 12U girls soccer team has been playing scorching hot soccer, and it’s not just the heat on the field that’s raising eyebrows.

While real competitions were sidelined by social distancing protocols the Timber Barons didn’t let the change in protocols slow their roll as they continued to practice in small groups on any patch of grass they could find. That hard work has paid off this summer.

“The two tournaments our team played in they have won the Championship in their age group,” Timber Barons coach Glen Williams said.

A fortnight ago the Timber Barons 12U team went to Tukwila and took top honors in the Sounders FC Cup. That march to the winners’ circle included a 2-0 win over Deception FC, a 1-0 win over FC Edmonds, a 4-1 win over Dragons FC and a championship thriller over Deception FC that took eight rounds of penalty kicks to reach a conclusion.

Last weekend the Barons stayed hot with a team title at the Oswego Nike Cup. The Timber Barons defeated Bridge City 5-0 and dropped Willamette United FC 5-1 before being bested 1-0 by Portland City United. The girls in green bounced back, though, with a 2-0 win over Pacific FC and then a 1-0 win over Salmon Creek to cap off their weekend.

