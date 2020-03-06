Tigers sail back to OSAA title game in Coos Bay

COOS BAY— Clatskanie advanced to their second-straight state title game by fending off fifth-ranked Brookings-Harbor 61-38 here at Marshfield HS on Friday.

The Tigers’ victory was their 10th straight and advances them to the penultimate contest with momentum of a 22-2 record on the season.

In the first half teams were locked in an intense defensive showdown. Both sides applied a press, and lots of pressure, making lives tough on their counterparts.

The pace of the half was extremely back-and-forth, with no team ever leading by more than four points. As a result, both sides combined for 19 fouls in the first two frames and Brookings had a player carted off the floor due to injury.

In the second half, though, Clatskanie seized control.

An 8-0 run by Shelby Blodgett herself put the Tigers ahead for good. They’d outscore Brookings 21-10 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth as they turned the game into a blowout.

Yesterday, head coach John Blodgett said his team needed to do a better job of rebounding. Twenty-four hours later he said he “was pleased with the effort, Kaity and Olivia stepped up in a major way, and it was a key to us getting the victory today.”

