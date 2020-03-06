Tigers sail back to OSAA title game in Coos Bay

COOS BAY— Clatskanie advanced to their second-straight state title game by fending off fifth-ranked Brookings-Harbor 61-38 here at Marshfield HS on Friday.
The Tigers’ victory was their 10th straight and advances them to the penultimate contest with momentum of a 22-2 record on the season.
In the first half teams were locked in an intense defensive showdown. Both sides applied a press, and lots of pressure, making lives tough on their counterparts.
The pace of the half was extremely back-and-forth, with no team ever leading by more than four points. As a result, both sides combined for 19 fouls in the first two frames and Brookings had a player carted off the floor due to injury.
In the second half, though, Clatskanie seized control.
An 8-0 run by Shelby Blodgett herself put the Tigers ahead for good. They’d outscore Brookings 21-10 in the third quarter and 18-10 in the fourth as they turned the game into a blowout.
Yesterday, head coach John Blodgett said his team needed to do a better job of rebounding. Twenty-four hours later he said he “was pleased with the effort, Kaity and Olivia stepped up in a major way, and it was a key to us getting the victory today.”
Sprague went on to add, “I’m used to playing in a heavily pressured environment. It’s our third straight year here, and I feel that’s benefited us well.”
After Blodgett’s scoring outburst things changed. Blodgett led the Tigers with 24 points on 9-23 shooting, along with seven steals and six rebounds.
“I knew I just needed to keep shooting, and that eventually the shots would start falling,” she said.
Sprague added 15 points on 3-17 shooting, and went 7-8 at the line with 12 rebounds and four assists.
Kaity Sizemore scored eight points and 13 rebounds.
Clatskanie will play in the state title game on Saturday at 5:45 p.m. in Coos Bay.
Clatskanie 61, Brookings-Harbor 38
Brookings-Harbor 11 7 10 10—38
Clatskanie 12 10 21 18—61