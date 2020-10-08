Tigers hire new basketball and volleyball coaches

“I look forward to stepping into the more competitive world of high school athletics and assisting these young student athletes in finding their way in the real world,” Baker said.

As a lifer in the volleyball world, Baker is committed to evolving with the sport.

“(I have) over 25 years of experience in the sport but I’m still learning. The game is still changing,” Baker added.

On the boys basketball front Combs prepares to retake the reins after a year away from the program. Last season Kim Rogers handled whiteboard duties in the huddles after combs stepped away to deal with the repercussions of a domestic violence arrest.

“I used that time to deal with family and to work on myself [counselling and classes],” Combs said. “In that time, of working on myself, I’ve learned a lot of valuable life lessons and what family means to me… I’ve grown to be a better man and father.”

Tompkins acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but insists that there are lessons to be gleaned going forward.