Tigers hire new basketball and volleyball coaches

There will be two new faces on the sideline for Clatskanie High School sports whenever competitions finally resume. Actually, one face will be quite familiar to Tigers fans.
On Wednesday, Clatskanie athletic director Ryan Tompkins announced the hiring of Amanda Baker to head the volleyball program along with the return of Deshaun Combs to lead the boys basketball team.
Baker will replace former head coach Heather Strong. A Clatskanie resident and graduate, Baker played volleyball for the Tigers and Cowlitz Volleyball Club in her youth before going on to play for Yakima Valley Community College.
“Amanda will be a great fit in our program. She has an enthusiasm for volleyball and a desire to work with our young women to make them better athletes and people,” Tompkins said. “She has a lot of familiarity with our school, the sport and the girls on the team. Her dedication and a desire, will no doubt, continue to grow the program.”
Baker’s coaching resume dates back more than a quarter century. She coached club ball in Yakima, served as varsity coach at Jewell High School in 2000, and acted as an assistant coach at Clatskanie from 2002-04. In the interim she’s been raising her family and coaching youth soccer, basketball, softball and volleyball teams. In 2019 she returned to the school program as the middle school volleyball coach in Clatskanie.
“I look forward to stepping into the more competitive world of high school athletics and assisting these young student athletes in finding their way in the real world,” Baker said.
As a lifer in the volleyball world, Baker is committed to evolving with the sport.
“(I have) over 25 years of experience in the sport but I’m still learning. The game is still changing,” Baker added.
On the boys basketball front Combs prepares to retake the reins after a year away from the program. Last season Kim Rogers handled whiteboard duties in the huddles after combs stepped away to deal with the repercussions of a domestic violence arrest.
“I used that time to deal with family and to work on myself [counselling and classes],” Combs said. “In that time, of working on myself, I’ve learned a lot of valuable life lessons and what family means to me… I’ve grown to be a better man and father.”
Tompkins acknowledged the seriousness of the situation but insists that there are lessons to be gleaned going forward.
“As a school, we use restorative practices with our students; not simply punishing them, but helping them make it right,” Tompkins explained. “In a similar way, we attempt to support our staff. We support Deshaun and feel he has taken (and will continue to take) the appropriate steps to return to this position.”
Likewise, Combs hopes to transfer his experience to his players so that they may learn from his mistakes and be able to avoid them in their own lives.
“My inspiration to kids is that they need to learn from their mistakes and move forward. To grow into being better young men,” Combs said. “It’s not ok to react to anger, and to learn to stop… think… breathe… and walk away.”
Combs previously worked as the Tigers’ JV basketball coach from 2006-17 before taking over the program as head coach for the 2018-19 season. In his lone year at the helm the Clatskanie boys hoopers won a league title and finished 7th at State.
Clatskanie High School is still searching for a varsity football coach. Additional details can be found online at https://clatskanie.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
