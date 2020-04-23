Tiger Style: Brady goes from RAL to LCC to LSU

And when the call from cajun country came, Brady jumped at the opportunity.

“He reached out and laid it out on the table… That there was an opportunity that was gonna be there for me if I wanted to do it,” Brady said. “Financials was a big topic of conversation. That’s kind of how it came about. He made sure that it wasn’t just because him and I had that connection before. He made sure that it was because he wanted me there and that I could be successful with them.”

The move from the NWAC to the SEC is a big jump, one that not many LCC kids have made. Red Devils consistently go to the PAC-12, and other leagues a half step or full step below that, but winding up in the SEC, arguably the best college baseball conference in the country, is a rarity.

Brady, though, is not overwhelmed.

“The thought of it is definitely intimidating. But I think with my experience of facing uphill battles, being an ‘underdog’ in certain matchups and stuff, I think it’s intimidating until the time comes,” Brady said.

He’s already overcome one hurdle by being a local kid who managed to play at LCC. Now, he has to make the active roster for the No. 19 ranked Tigers in a conference that boasts eight teams in the nation’s Top 25.