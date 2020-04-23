Tiger Style: Brady goes from RAL to LCC to LSU

Alex Brady seemingly came out of nowhere to even get his name on the Lower Columbia roster.
A left-hand pitcher from R.A. Long, Brady earned a role with the Red Devils the hard way and helped them to a third straight NWAC title a year ago. Then he picked up some bonus innings for the hometown Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League.
That time spent at David Story Field was essential to Brady’s considerable growth over the last two years. Now, Brady is getting a chance at the highest level of college baseball. He recently accepted an opportunity to walk on at LSU in the SEC, a development that is both unexpected and unsurprising all at the same time.
“I was going through the normal recruiting process and had a plan to wait until the NWAC Tournament came around to finalize what I wanted to get,” Brady noted.
Once those plans were scuttled it was a rather fortunate set of circumstances that combined to get Brady out to Baton Rouge.
Former Red Devils manager Eddie Smith, who initially recruited Brady to LCC, is now the hitting coach at LSU. He moved on to the Tigers following his tenure at Tulane, which is in nearby New Orleans. From far away Smith kept an eye on the strong 5-foot-9 lefty as he turned in a 1.13 ERA over 24 innings last season with 29 strikeouts and just 12 walks.
And when the call from cajun country came, Brady jumped at the opportunity.
“He reached out and laid it out on the table… That there was an opportunity that was gonna be there for me if I wanted to do it,” Brady said. “Financials was a big topic of conversation. That’s kind of how it came about. He made sure that it wasn’t just because him and I had that connection before. He made sure that it was because he wanted me there and that I could be successful with them.”
The move from the NWAC to the SEC is a big jump, one that not many LCC kids have made. Red Devils consistently go to the PAC-12, and other leagues a half step or full step below that, but winding up in the SEC, arguably the best college baseball conference in the country, is a rarity.
Brady, though, is not overwhelmed.
“The thought of it is definitely intimidating. But I think with my experience of facing uphill battles, being an ‘underdog’ in certain matchups and stuff, I think it’s intimidating until the time comes,” Brady said.
He’s already overcome one hurdle by being a local kid who managed to play at LCC. Now, he has to make the active roster for the No. 19 ranked Tigers in a conference that boasts eight teams in the nation’s Top 25.
“I’m gonna be a little nervous and a little shaken up until I get on the hill,” Brady explained. “The mentality changes on the mound. I think my stuff’s better than yours. Here it is. Do something with it, and if you can’t I proved my point.”
Brady’s former coaches certainly see the potential for the southpaw to make a name for himself in the bayou.
“The SEC? I think it’s huge,” RAL coach Mark Hulings said. “If you’d have asked Alex I think he would say that he’d never thought of LSU at that level. But I think he can definitely go over there and fit in and find a way to contribute.”
Brady found a way to contribute with the Lumberjacks right from the jump and wound up as a four-year letterman.
“We brought him up as a freshman and instantly we knew this kid was a bulldog,” Hulings said. “We saw that and recognized it really early with him. Still, after watching Brady at the NWAC tournament during his freshman campaign last season Hulings said he hardly recognized his former pitcher. He said the kid he knew had a whole new approach. A whole new focus. And a whole lot more velocity.
“I think someone like that on the left-handed side with his fastball running, for him to move on he’s going to be that back end 1-2 punch type kid,” Hulings added.
Brady’s versatility and willingness to adapt is his biggest asset as a pitcher. LCC coach Eric Lane said it helps that Brady’s left-handed and armed with one of the best changeups the skipper has seen in his time in Longview,.
And Just like when he showed up at Lower Columbia College, Brady doesn’t care what role he has on the pitching staff. Lane says that’s an important mindset for success.
If Brady is asked to start, he’ll do that. If he’s asked to come out of the bullpen late, or early, in the middle or at the end of games, he’ll do all that, too. That’s what made him great at RAL. That’s what made him great at LCC. Hopefully, that’s what will make him great at LSU.
“The kid’s gonna go work hard,” Lane said. “He’s not gonna go and slough off. If he doesn’t play a huge role for ‘em, then he’s gotta play the role they have for him.”
