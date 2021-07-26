Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo rides without a hitch

The fans weren’t the only ones that were happy to have the rodeo back. Colin Wolfe, a steer wrester from Sunnyside, outlined the differences he saw after struggling to find competitions last year.

“We’re just glad to go again, being able to go places with packed crowds and no restrictions,” Wolfe said. “Last year was kind of dull.”

During a normal year, Wolfe said he would attend up to six rodeos a week, but last year he struggled to find them and had to go to Idaho to find any competitions at all. Now, Wolfe said it was nice to enjoy the full-fledged Thunder Mountain Rodeo on the old stomping grounds.

“It’s an amateur rodeo, but it’s by far one of the best amateur rodeos,” he said. “It’s got better added money, the committee takes way better care (of competitors). I mean, you never go to an amateur rodeo where they have hospitality.”

The rodeo committee was forced to put things together in only a little more than a month once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and they got the go ahead to hold the rodeo at all. However, Wolfe said there were no signs of a rushed job to the eyes of at least one cowboy.

“They just threw it together last minute and everything’s high and tight,” he said. “They did a good job, they always do a good job here.”