Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo rides without a hitch

For three days last week, things felt normal at the rodeo arena at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. From Thursday through Saturday, the Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo looked just like any other rendition after having to take a year off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rodeo culminated with a packed house on the final day of competition as would-be rodeo fans were turned away at the ticket gate when the rodeo arena reached capacity. In a pinch for space, fans flocked to the Carl’s Towing Beer Garden creating a charged standing-room-only atmosphere.
As for the festivities, the rodeo started out on a somber note. After the flags for the sponsors had entered and exited the arena, a horse was led through the arena with an empty saddle. The empty saddle was reserved for the late George Moore, who passed away in September of 2019. Moore had been an instrumental part of the rodeo and even coined the term “Thunder Mountain” during his time organizing the annual event. With last year’s cancellation, this was the first Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo to go on without Moore involved.
After honoring Moore, the events that he loved began in earnest. The crowd buzzed in anticipation of a big moment, and Cooper Dewitt got them excited early. Dewitt put together a fine performance in saddle bronc riding that scored him an 82 and third place for the rodeo, but it was his flair as he took off his hat and waved it around mid-ride that amped up the crowd and put them on their feet.
Dewitt celebrated the ride by heading straight to the beer garden to grab a cold beverage.
From there, it was business as usual. Rodeo clown Josh “Slick” Sheppard continued to entertain the crowd with his antics and performances between events and announcer Scott Allen encouraged the fans to cheer on cowboys as he kept them informed on what and who to watch for during events.
The Garrett family, Misty and Todd and their daughter Abby, 13, had a prime seat for the events from the front row right in the center of the arena. Thunder Mountain is the only rodeo that the Garretts make their way over from Rainier to attend each year, so they were happy to have it back in 2021.
“We go to this one every year, so we missed it last year,” Misty Garrett said. “It’s nice to have something normal.”
Misty and Abby were partial to the bull riding as their favorite event, but Todd said that barrel racing was the one he most enjoyed.
Misty Garrett added that the atmosphere was great, however it took a little time to adjust to a full crowd since the stands lacked social distancing measures and face masks were few and far between. Once adjusted back to the way things used to be, Misty said it was nice to be a part of the group again.
“I just like the cowboy prayer and how everyone gets together,” she said.
The fans weren’t the only ones that were happy to have the rodeo back. Colin Wolfe, a steer wrester from Sunnyside, outlined the differences he saw after struggling to find competitions last year.
“We’re just glad to go again, being able to go places with packed crowds and no restrictions,” Wolfe said. “Last year was kind of dull.”
During a normal year, Wolfe said he would attend up to six rodeos a week, but last year he struggled to find them and had to go to Idaho to find any competitions at all. Now, Wolfe said it was nice to enjoy the full-fledged Thunder Mountain Rodeo on the old stomping grounds.
“It’s an amateur rodeo, but it’s by far one of the best amateur rodeos,” he said. “It’s got better added money, the committee takes way better care (of competitors). I mean, you never go to an amateur rodeo where they have hospitality.”
The rodeo committee was forced to put things together in only a little more than a month once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted and they got the go ahead to hold the rodeo at all. However, Wolfe said there were no signs of a rushed job to the eyes of at least one cowboy.
“They just threw it together last minute and everything’s high and tight,” he said. “They did a good job, they always do a good job here.”
Thunder Mountain board president Gordon Bowcutt noted that despite the rush to put on the event organizers refused to cut any corners.
“I think it worked out really well,” Bowcutt said. “I think what little bit of feedback I heard from the public everyone was happy and it kind of showed in the crowd.”
Bowcutt, who was voted president before last year’s rodeo was canceled, said the shortened timeframe made it feel like it took more of a community effort to run the event this year. He thanked the committee and the numerous volunteers for their efforts in making it happen.
He was also pleased with the level of competition, but still has his eyes set on improvement for next year. Bowcutt said he would like to see additional seating so they can fit more fans as well as an expansion to the beer garden in 2022.
When the dust settled, the restriction-free rodeo felt like a normal event in Cowlitz County for the first time in quite a while.