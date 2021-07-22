Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo getting back to buckin'

“He does a lot of great acts and I think people here are really going to like him a lot,” Bowcutt said.

Additional events include the Kelso High School WAHSET drill team performing in between events on Thursday and Friday as well as the return of calf dressing — a friendly competition that requires competitors to put a T-shirt on a calf.

“We brought back the calf dressing, which was a popular local event,” Bowcutt said. “There’s local teams, some of the law enforcement and first responder teams are in it with some of the local businesses.”

Bowcutt added that anywhere from four to six teams will compete on Thursday and Friday before the top two teams from each night will compete for the overall crown on Saturday.

Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association competitors from all across the Pacific Northwest will compete in the rodeo, including some local talent, Bowcutt said.

“We’re one of those committees that really like to take care of the contestants and appreciate them coming,” Bowcutt said.

The rodeo takes pride in the event and hopes the competitors and spectators enjoy the improvements that have been made to the event.