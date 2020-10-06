‘Through the Decades’ prep sports photo contest kicks off

It’s time to start digging through the old drawers and albums in search of the perfect prep sports shot, and not just so you can show off how athletic you used to be. This time, the nostalgia is competitive.

This week The Daily News has launched its “Through the Decades” high school sports photo contest. Submissions will be accepted over the next two weeks before a public vote is held to determine the top photos.

“We want to see a wide spread of photos, across all sports and each decade,” David Cuddihy, general manager of The Daily News, said. “With high school sports missing from the fall schedule for our readers, we wanted to provide a megaphone to celebrate, reminisce and have some fun sharing all of our old high school sports photos.”

There is no limit on the number of submissions that each person can enter and photographs will be accepted through Oct. 18. Online voting will then be conducted through the end of the month with readers allowed to vote once per day.

At the conclusion of the contest a collection of top photos will be printed in the newspaper and displayed online. The grand prize winner will be awarded $250, in addition to community bragging rights.