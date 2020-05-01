The Sweet Game: A baseball lifer bides his time during MLB shutdown

Advanced analytics, sometimes called metrics or sabermetrics, strives to boil the statistical complexities of baseball down into more easily quantifiable numbers. It’s been a difficult transition, but one that has essentially taken over baseball since Billy Beane and the cash strapped Oakland A’s of “Moneyball” fame demonstrated their worth during the 2002 season. It certainly helps that the Brewers are run by David Stearns, a 35-year-old relative wunderkind who also played baseball while at Harvard.

Stearns’ background helped the Brewers’ organization as a whole ease into the sabermetrics transition. Take someone like Swee who’s been paid in the game of baseball since his professional playing debut in 1975. One can’t help but think of him as an “old-school” baseball mind, and one that has had success at multiple levels while coaching. That Stearns is, via his background on the collegiate diamond, a real baseball guy means that members of the old guard like Sweet can still respect and understand what the new boss is saying.