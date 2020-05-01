The Sweet Game: A baseball lifer bides his time during MLB shutdown

Like everyone else, Rick Sweet is patiently waiting for some sort of decision.
The Longview native and current manager of the San Antonio Missions, the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A affiliate, is currently home in Arizona working with his 18-year-old son Seth and the Brewers organization on digital scouting.
Arizona is quite unlike Washington in many ways, including its lockdown measures. While Washingtonians wait out the COVID-19 scare the Southwestern state is currently open in several regards. Golf courses and fishing holes are currently open, and have been since coronavirus first started making waves.
Sometimes the Sweet boys even take their significant others out to whack the little white ball around the course, and Seth was out testing the waters as recently as Thursday morning.
“We’re staying busy down here in Arizona,” Sweet said.
However, with pro baseball on pause, what the Sweets mostly do is work out.
Seth is following his father into the baseball world. The versatile prospect is committed to the University of Kansas after a standout career at Southern Nevada Academy and Estrella Foothill High School. There is even a chance Seth might play for the Cowlitz Black Bears this summer, depending on a multitude of unwieldy factors.
Meanwhile, the longtime baseball coach — Rick Sweet has spent 47 years in professional baseball — keeps his coaching sword sharp by working with his son and sometimes a third wheel. They pass the time just hitting and fielding ground balls, over and over. After all, Sweet needs to keep his fungo game tight and his arm in shape.
“We’re very focused on what we’re doing,” Sweet said. “I gotta keep my arm in shape, still throw batting practice.”
But official office duties still call.
Sweet spends some hours every day on video conference calls with the Brewers front office and scouting department going over potential players to acquire, or developmental ideas, or player progress.
“We also do a lot of learning with our Keg, which is where (we keep) all of our scouting reports, a lot of video,” Sweet said. “We’re doing a lot of that stuff at home on the computer.”
In that regard, being a professional baseball coach in Arizona is not too much unlike being, say, a third grade teacher in Longview during COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s a lot more challenging. I think some organizations are much further ahead than others as far as scouting and the internet. We are probably, the Milwaukee Brewers, are probably one of the more advanced metric organizations in baseball. We’ve been doing this for several years, so it’s much easier for us. A lot of our scouting is done via internet, video. That’s incorporated. We still have a full scouting staff, but that’s incorporated into everything we do.”
Advanced analytics, sometimes called metrics or sabermetrics, strives to boil the statistical complexities of baseball down into more easily quantifiable numbers. It’s been a difficult transition, but one that has essentially taken over baseball since Billy Beane and the cash strapped Oakland A’s of “Moneyball” fame demonstrated their worth during the 2002 season. It certainly helps that the Brewers are run by David Stearns, a 35-year-old relative wunderkind who also played baseball while at Harvard.
Stearns’ background helped the Brewers’ organization as a whole ease into the sabermetrics transition. Take someone like Swee who’s been paid in the game of baseball since his professional playing debut in 1975. One can’t help but think of him as an “old-school” baseball mind, and one that has had success at multiple levels while coaching. That Stearns is, via his background on the collegiate diamond, a real baseball guy means that members of the old guard like Sweet can still respect and understand what the new boss is saying.
“The biggest thing with the metrics, and one thing I’ll say about us, we are very in tune with our on-field personnel. We have a young General Manager. He’s in his 30s. He’s a Harvard graduate. But a key for me, he played baseball at Harvard,” Sweet explained. “When you say, ‘Oh, he’s a Harvard guy,’ you think, ‘Okay, this guy doesn’t know anything about being out there on the field.’ This guy pitched at Harvard. So he played this game in college. He knows the game. He knows what it feels like to be standing out on that mound and have that competition against that hitter. He incorporates that well. He’s very open to the on-field people and the metric people and combines that very well.”
All of the busy work at home and in the office, of course, is in lieu of the actual baseball season which was suspended back in March during Spring Training. No one knows yet when, or if, Major League Baseball will resume and that doubt is especially potent in the minor leagues.
MiLB was already in trouble when Spring Training began with the MLB considering major contractions. There was also the matter of a rather large lawsuit stemming from low pay for minor leaguers. Now with the COVID-19 crisis leaving all of sport in doubt, the minor leagues stand to be hit hardest. There are some theories floating around — such as shortened seasons at spring training facilities in Arizona and perhaps Florida — but thus far those are no more than what-if scenarios. MiLB has not released an official statement in a month and a half so Sweet doesn’t know what his duties will entail this summer.
“I’m looking at that as some possibilities, but have I heard anything for sure?” Sweet wondered aloud. “No. I’ve only read what you’ve read.”
So how much longer will Sweet stay in baseball? Nearly five decades might as well be an eternity in professional sports where careers flame out daily.
Minor League Baseball is really hard. The travel can be soul-crushing. The pay is almost impossible to live off of, unless you’re a well-established coach, like Sweet is.
The former Monarch and Red Devil mentioned how frequently guys retire after a couple of seasons on the farm circuit, the grind of the minor league world too much for them to handle.
But Sweet has made it 47 years already. It’s obvious he’s cut from a different cloth.
“I will retire when I quit having fun doing it,” Sweet said. “I enjoy what I do. I love what I do. And as long as I can continue to do this, and as long as I feel like I’m helping these players get to the Big Leagues, as long as I’m helping the organization, I’ll do this a few more years.”
Sweet paused briefly, then added.
“Fifty’s a nice number. I like the thought of being in baseball for 50 years.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!