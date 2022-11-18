The Grump on going down the road and feeling bad

I hope this is not a goodbye.

Excuse me for the terrible hello but you’ve caught the old Grump in a moment of weakness otherwise known as nostalgia.

It seems like just yesterday that I rolled the old Winnebago back over the big bridge and into Washington in order to put eyes on the prep football season. There was smoke in the air, just how I like it, and the ground was parched from summer’s drought. That was important because this old bucket of rust and a radio tends to leak when it’s raining, and scorched earth tends to be the most fertile for sewing the seeds of success on the old gridiron. For whatever reason, work put in beneath the blaze of sun tends to return the best yield in late autumn once the rains have come and the turkeys start to disappear.

I recall fondly the promise of the teams spread far and wide throughout the greater Lower Columbia valley. And now, after so many touchdowns and fumbles, so many road trips and triumphs, so many homecomings and disappointments, it has all come down to two teams. This season our vicarious hopes of landing a State championship for the region live and die with the Toledo Riverhawks and the Naselle Comets, who will each play in the State quarterfinals Saturday in Moses Lake.

I’ll be heading over for the big games so long as I make it over the pass and can roll all the way down the other side. If our locals lose, though, I’ll probably just keep on rolling until the sun begins to rise out of the ocean. I’ll just be going down the road, feeling bad, but you won’t have to worry about me for half the year or more. I’ll be too busy going where the climate suits my clothes.

That’s not to say there isn’t a chance I’ll be back here again sooner. After all, Toledo and Naselle might be able to do just enough to keep me around for another week or so.

The Picks

I’m really not sure why anyone would bet against either the Riverhawks or the Comets.

Toledo is 9-1 and hasn’t lost since the first week of the season. Even that loss came to a quality opponent as the Riverhawks fell to No. 6 Raymond-South Bend in a disappointing opener. That loss put a big chip on the shoulders of the boys from Cheese Town and they’ve been making teams pay for their mistake ever since.

Last week the Riverhawks continued to run the ball at will in a 48-21 win over Kittitas. I’d bet a Central Bambino ugly dog, a corner store big gulp, and a half tank of siphoned gas that Geoffrey Glass, Austin Norris, Zane Ranney and Co. will be able to outmuscle No. 4 ranked Jenkins. The boys from Chewelah had a bye last week in the first round and Toledo should look to jump them early before their foes get back up to game speed. Rumor has it the Cougars have a good quarterback, though, so Toledo’s sometimes forgetful secondary will have to remember to cover deep if they want to control the tempo when they meet Saturday in Moses Lake at 3 p.m..

(Cheesemongers 40, Chewbaccas 34)

Meanwhile, all the Comets have done so far this year is win and win by a big margin. That is except for the two times they’ve lost. Those two losses, though, standout for the fact that they came against to of the top-four ranked teams in the state.

Last week Naselle flexed its collective muscle with a 64-6 “Ram-Jam” off the top rope to knock last year’s State champions from Alimra-Coulee-Hartline right out of the playoffs. As per usual, it was one big play after the other for the Comets on offense as they picked up 517 total yards. Kolten Lindstrom once again led the way, picking up 196 yards and four touchdowns on just a dozen carries. Luke Johnson added four scores of his own, with 178 yards on just five carries.

After winning their two playoff games by a combined score of 132-6, Naselle will be put to the test this week when it faces No.1 ranked Odessa.

The high powered Tigers have yet to lose this season and have had a good time along the way, putting up 62 points last weekend over Mary Walker one week after hanging 84 points on Inchelium. However, way back on Oct. 22 the Odessa boys played ACH 54-14 and won just 54-14. By comparison of common opponent the Comets come out ahead by 16 points.

If Naselle can keep the game close when they meet up at noon in Moses Lake on Saturday there’s no telling how Odessa might respond. The Tigers’ closest game so far this season was a 20 point victory over Liberty Bell way back in Week 1.

(Shooting Stars 50, Not the Odessa Permian Panthers 44)

That’s my best guess and I hope it’s a good one. After all, there's nothing quite like watching a bumper crop of local talent around harvest time, and I hope this isn’t goodbye.