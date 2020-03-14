The five best and five worst Seahawks free agent signings of Schneider/Carroll era

And to make clear the definition here, this is a list of players signed during the free-agent signing period, so it doesn’t include players acquired via trade (such as Marshawn Lynch) or signed via other ways (Brandon Browner, for instance, who came from the CFL).

The Top 5

1, Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, 2013.

The one-year, $5 million deal Seattle was able to get Bennett for on March 14, 2013 will forever be one of the best acquisitions in team history. Seattle took advantage of what was something of an inexplicably soft market that year for defensive ends, as well as the fact that Bennett had played really well the previous few years in the relative purgatory of Tampa Bay. Bennett led the 2013 Super Bowl champs in snaps by a defensive lineman and then signed a four-year deal worth $28.5 million a year later.

2, Defensive end Cliff Avril, 2013.

The Avril signing — two years for $15 million — came a day before Bennett’s and was no less important as the two helped solve what had been Seattle’s one major weakness the year before, a consistent pass rush.

3, Safety Bradley McDougald, 2017.