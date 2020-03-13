The day all sports lost

Now it’s hard to imagine an organized game in any sport being contested anywhere in the country for a while — the length of “a while” being so vague that it’s useless to even speculate. Which is the scary part.

The succession of news releases and bulletins announcing closure after closure was mind-numbing. At the same time, it was perversely heartwarming to see so many entities, with so much self-interest in not stopping play, collectively doing the right thing in the name of social distancing and containing the virus.

I’ll leave the cynicism to others about whether their motives were completely pure of heart; at a time when “flattening the curve” of coronavirus cases is paramount, and the threat of overburdening our health-care system is dire, any road that arrives at this destination is welcome.

I don’t want to hear about “overreaction,” either. I’ll defer to the experts on infectious diseases who are advocating for such measures, and the cautionary tales that are readily available about what happens when this disease spirals out of control. It’s not hysteria; it’s best practices.