The Dawg House: In weird season, UW draws fourth straight home game

But, this is 2020 and that planned season never had a chance of happening without a hitch. It started when UW at. Cal was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ramifications of contact tracing in Berkeley.

UW got its next two home games off with relatively little drama, but that 2020 luck struck again just before the planned trip to Pullman, when WSU had to pull out of the Apple Cup for similar reasons. Instead, Washington was set up against Utah, and while logic would have dictated the game being played in Salt Lake City — such an arrangement at the time would have set both teams up for a schedule with three home games and two road games — television crew travel schedules forced it to be otherwise.

This week, UW is set to host Stanford. It’s the first time since 1931 that Washington has hosted four consecutive conference home games.

Getting so many home games isn’t exactly the advantage it would be in normal years. Washington hasn’t played those three straight games in front of 72,000 fans filling up one of the loudest stadiums in the country; it’s played in front of empty bleachers, with a handful of support staff and press in attendance. But the simplicity of staying put — from not dealing with travel and the additional testing surrounding it, to only having to work with their home locker room — definitely has an effect.