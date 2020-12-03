The Dawg House: In weird season, UW draws fourth straight home game

Jimmy Lake, like most every coach in every sport at any level in America, preaches taking the season one game at a time. Clearly, that mindset has bled off to the rest of the Huskies, as was apparent by a quick moment of realization by senior tailback Sean McGrew on a zoom press conference:
“When’s our first away game?”
Answer: The game against Oregon on Dec. 12.
“Is that our only one? Wow.”
Sure enough, in a season unlike any other, Washington is set to host another game this Saturday — its fourth straight at home — taking on Stanford at 1 p.m. Indeed, the Dawgs will host their makeshift, pandemic version of Senior Day before they’ve ventured out to play a game anywhere else other than Husky Stadium. The game at Oregon will conclude the Huskies’ conference schedule.
In a season shortened by COVID-19 and defined by cancellations, week-of changes, and additional chaos, the ongoing homestand is one small thing that may have actually broken in UW’s favor.
“Honestly, I think it’s pretty nice that we haven’t had to leave yet,” McGrew said.
Of course, it wasn’t supposed to be this way. Washington’s initial shortened schedule was slated to begin on the road at Cal. After two weeks at home, the Huskies were supposed to go to Pullman for the Apple Cup. And at the end of the regular season, they’re supposed to head to Eugene.
But, this is 2020 and that planned season never had a chance of happening without a hitch. It started when UW at. Cal was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case and the ramifications of contact tracing in Berkeley.
UW got its next two home games off with relatively little drama, but that 2020 luck struck again just before the planned trip to Pullman, when WSU had to pull out of the Apple Cup for similar reasons. Instead, Washington was set up against Utah, and while logic would have dictated the game being played in Salt Lake City — such an arrangement at the time would have set both teams up for a schedule with three home games and two road games — television crew travel schedules forced it to be otherwise.
This week, UW is set to host Stanford. It’s the first time since 1931 that Washington has hosted four consecutive conference home games.
Getting so many home games isn’t exactly the advantage it would be in normal years. Washington hasn’t played those three straight games in front of 72,000 fans filling up one of the loudest stadiums in the country; it’s played in front of empty bleachers, with a handful of support staff and press in attendance. But the simplicity of staying put — from not dealing with travel and the additional testing surrounding it, to only having to work with their home locker room — definitely has an effect.
“It’s weird in general, just playing games with no fans there,” McGrew said. “But I think us being at home and in our own stadium, even with no fans there, still has a little bit of home-field advantage since we’re there every day practicing. We’re used to it.”
All one has to do is look out from Husky Stadium to Hec Edmundson Pavilion to see the alternative. After its original preseason tournament was canceled due to opponents testing positive for COVID-19, the UW men’s basketball team scrambled to get games on the schedule. The Huskies booked a last-minute flight to Las Vegas and played two games on a combined 91 hours of notice. They lost both games badly.
And while head coach Mike Hopkins made sure to note that the Dawgs were “blessed” to be able to play, he didn’t shy away from acknowledging the effect the urgent scheduling had on his team, especially in a 57-42 loss to UC Riverside.
“We looked lethargic,” Hopkins said. “A quick turnaround was really tough on the legs.”
Throughout the Huskies’ football season Jimmy Lake has talked multiple times about the “horror stories” he makes sure to tell his team repeatedly. He tells them about how teams across the country have suffered outbreaks due to a lack of discipline in terms of social distancing, isolation, and other protocols.
UW’s opponent this week proves that, this year, it’s not even just about the players themselves. Stanford had to play its season opener without its starting quarterback or top receiver due to a false positive test. The Cardinal’s game against WSU — the week before the Apple Cup was originally scheduled — had to be canceled. And recent ordinances in Santa Clara County, where Stanford is located, prohibited football being played at all, forcing the Cardinal to go on the road. This week they had to practice at a private high school in Seattle and they’ve changed their home game next week against Oregon State to a road contest.
So maybe it’s some combination of vigilance and luck that has kept the Huskies continuing to play amidst the comforts of home for a fourth straight week. Any way that it happened, they’ll take it.
“Obviously, it’s been a weird year in general, but definitely having four home games in a row and not traveling has been its own special set of circumstances,” offensive lineman Henry Bainivalu said. “Honestly, I think it’s really cool. I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else. I love this stadium, I love Washington. Even though there’s not fans here, you still don’t get the same feeling anywhere else.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!