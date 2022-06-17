TDN All-Area Spring Sports: Settle, Stephens, Tabor and Wiltse-Hiatt lead the best of the rest

Girls Track and Field

Josie Settle, Kelso

Competing at her first state meet, Settle brought home Kelso’s first individual State championship since 2018, taking first in the 3A girls triple jump at 36 feet, 10 inches.

Settle also made it onto the podium in the three other events she qualified, finishing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles — breaking the Kelso record with a time of 45.04 — third in the high jump, and sixth in the long jump. All told, she scored 24 of Kelso’s 44 total team points.

Boys Track and Field

Trenton Stephens, Naselle

Stephens was third overall as an individual in the boys 1B classification, helping the Comets to a second place finish as a team. He won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.25 inches, finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches, took fourth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet and placed fifth in the javelin with a toss of 143 feet, 1 inch.

Boys Golf

Todd Tabor, Kalama

Tabor shot a 75 on the first day of the State tournament and knocked two shots off that score on the second day on his way to a third place finish. The Chinook kept his golf game strong while juggling multiple sports all year long. In the fall, during the regular season for boys golf, he was a linebacker on the State championship football team. In the spring, he was the catcher for Kalama’s baseball team on the way to a Regional berth. Tabor won the District tournament by 12 strokes.

Girls Golf

Avery Wiltse-Hiatt, Wahkiakum

Wiltse-Hiatt shot a 99 in her first round at the State tournament and wound up tied for ninth place overall. Hiatt came on strong at the District tournament She entered the final day of the tournament three shots behind on the leaderboard and walked away with at three stroke victory.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.