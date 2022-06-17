TDN All-Area Spring Sports: Settle, Stephens, Tabor and Wiltse-Hiatt lead the best of the rest

Girls Track and Field
Josie Settle, Kelso
Competing at her first state meet, Settle brought home Kelso’s first individual State championship since 2018, taking first in the 3A girls triple jump at 36 feet, 10 inches.
Settle also made it onto the podium in the three other events she qualified, finishing fourth in the 300-meter hurdles — breaking the Kelso record with a time of 45.04 — third in the high jump, and sixth in the long jump. All told, she scored 24 of Kelso’s 44 total team points.
Boys Track and Field
Trenton Stephens, Naselle
Stephens was third overall as an individual in the boys 1B classification, helping the Comets to a second place finish as a team. He won the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 3.25 inches, finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 40 feet, 10.5 inches, took fourth in the high jump by clearing 6 feet and placed fifth in the javelin with a toss of 143 feet, 1 inch.
Boys Golf
Todd Tabor, Kalama
Tabor shot a 75 on the first day of the State tournament and knocked two shots off that score on the second day on his way to a third place finish. The Chinook kept his golf game strong while juggling multiple sports all year long. In the fall, during the regular season for boys golf, he was a linebacker on the State championship football team. In the spring, he was the catcher for Kalama’s baseball team on the way to a Regional berth. Tabor won the District tournament by 12 strokes.
Girls Golf
Avery Wiltse-Hiatt, Wahkiakum
Wiltse-Hiatt shot a 99 in her first round at the State tournament and wound up tied for ninth place overall. Hiatt came on strong at the District tournament She entered the final day of the tournament three shots behind on the leaderboard and walked away with at three stroke victory.