TDN All-Area Softball '22: Lee and Kessler lead the area's diamond gals

In a season defined by the rainout it would have been easy to fold up the tent and pack it in. Without a doubt some did just that, but not everyone. No by a long shot. To wit, the diamond girls who played their way onto The Daily News’ All-Area softball team showed that neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail could keep them from their appointed rounds.

MVP: Jenna Lee, Castle Rock

The Rockets’ catcher extraordinaire was simply a beast with the bat this season. Lee put together an astounding .694 batting average and pounded three home runs. She hit for the cycle in one game and reached base at a .864 clip while driving in 21 runs. On a squad with State championship dreams that started from the top, it was Lee's job to be a steadying force behind the dish and in the dugout no matter what trajectory the Rockets happened to be on at the moment. After playing until the final day of the season, it's safe to say the Rockets' captain on the field knew exactly what she was doing.

CY YOUNG: Payton Kessler, Castle Rock

There were a great many heroes for the Rockets this season but every space ship needs a specialist and in Castle Rock that job belonged to Payton Kessler. The Rockets’ ace in the circle picked up 13 wins in the regular season, three more at the district tournament and two more at State. Along the way she tossed three no-hitters (including the first game at State), and struck out more than 200 batters. Kessler was no slouch when she traded in her mask for a helmet, either, batting .520 with a .824 on base percentage and 16 RBI’s for a team that harbored legitimate State trophy aspirations until the final day of the season.

Coach of the Year: Rebekah Wirkkala, Naselle

No team was subject to more reschedules, rainouts, makeup dates, and outright cancellations than the Naselle Comets. Not that it mattered much in the end as the girls from covered bridge country won themselves a District title before placing fourth at the state tournament. A hefty, and annoying, dose of coastal deluge gave the Comets only about a dozen games before it was do-or-die time in the postseason. That’s when Naselle played their best ball of the season, knocking off Mossyrock in a District championship thriller before taking two games at State to bring home a trophy.

The All-Area Team

Emily Foytack, Mark Morris

As the everyday catcher Lee made life uncomfortable for Mark Morris’ foes all season long. picking off runners and would-be base stealers until opponents stopped running altogether. But without a doubt, it’s her boom stick that keeps people talking, compiling a .536 batting average and a .600 on base percentage while clubbing nine home runs and driving in 28 runs.

Miranda Bergsuist, R.A. Long

The conductor of the Lumberjills’ “Swag Train” kept R.A. Long chugging in all aspects of the game. Shifting over to shortstop to fill a gap in the lineup, Bergquist was also the Jills’ number two option in the circle, tossing 33 innings while striking out 42 batters and notching a record of 5-2. At the plate she hit .433 with a .529 on base percentage, 10 doubles and 13 RBI’s out of the leadoff spot.

Brynn Tarabochia, Naselle

The Comets’ hottest bat and biggest arm was in the thick of it all this season. Tarabochia went 11-0 before the State tournament, striking out 96 batters in 54 ⅔ innings. Hitting primarily out of the leadoff spot in those 11 games Tarabochia whacked 10 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 17 RBI’s and scored 25 runs.

Lexi Grumbois, Kelso

The Lassies’ do-it-all on the diamond, Grumbois was a true utility player for a team looking to plug plenty of holes in its lineup. Playing primarily at third base and catcher, she hit .627 with a 1.137 slugging percentage and a .745 on base clip. With five doubles, four home runs, 20 RBI’s and 24 runs scored, it’s no wonder Grumbois had college suitors following her all along the way.

Jadyn Terry, R.A. Long

The Lumberjill’s ace was lights out in the circle this season, picking up 11 wins with one perfect game and three shutouts. Terry struck out 155 batters in 115 innings with an ERA just over 3.00. She helped her own cause more often than not, too, scoring a team-high 21 runs with 12 RBI’s, five doubles and a .338 batting average.

Mia Watson, Naselle

The middle of the Comets lineup was murderer’s row and Watson was no small part of that. In 11 regular season games she posted 22 hits, with five doubles, two triples 17 RBI’s and 18 runs scored.

Gracie Byrnes, R.A. Long

One of the best catchers in the area regardless of classification, Byrnes brought the thunder stick to the Lumberjill’s lineup. Byrnes hit .314 on the season with three home runs, 22 RBI’s and 16 runs scored.

Raychel Squibb, Castle Rock

As the Rockets laid waste to their competition throughout the season Squibb was smack dab in the middle of it all. With protection up and down the lineup she hit .558 with an absurd .894 on base percentage, four home runs and 19 RBI’s.

Abbie Marcil, Toledo

The undisputed heart and soul of the Riverhawks lineup, Marcil brought the fury with her whether she was behind the plate or beside it. Toledo’s catcher notched 58 hits, smashing ten doubles, nine triples and eight home runs. She managed a .609 batting average and a 1.174 slugging percentage as the Riverhawks came up one game shy of State trophy territory.

Peyton Dalton, Naselle

Another short season shooting star, Dalton got hot in a hurry for the Comets with a .553 batting average, a 1.341 on base plus slugging percentage, one home run and 20 runs scored to help power their postseason run.

Rhiannon Sibbett, Castle Rock

Another Rocket with a hot stick, Sibbett reached base nearly every time she stepped to the plate, putting together a .564 average on the season with a ludicrous .903 on base percentage. She also drove in 16 runs and launched two home runs.

Bethany Bowen, Toledo

The biggest arm on the Riverahwks was also a force to reckoned with at the plate. Bowen turned in one no-hitter after the other from the circle, including the first game at State, striking out 132 batters in 122 innings and winning 16 games along the way. She also hit .407 with six doubles, 21 RBI's and 18 runs scored.

Kaydence Mackin, Kelso

The Lassies knew they had a shot at fireworks whenever Mackin was at the plate, and it was no illusion. She hit .400 with a .737 slugging percentage while lacing nine doubles, three home runs and driving in 23 runs.

Greenlee Clark, Toledo

The Riverahwks’ slick fielding second baseman was as hot as anyone down the stretch. Clark hit .506 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs, 27 RBI’s and 43 runs scored to help Toledo stay alive until the final day.

Addison Hall, Winlock

Hall was once again a thorn in the side of the competition, even as the sport changed. The Cardinals’ leader on the diamond hit .481 with a .632 on base percentage, 14 runs and 15 runs batted in.

Makinnley Byman, Toutle Lake

The Fighting Ducks had to scrap for everything they got this year and wound up just shy of a State appearance. Byman kept the boxing water birds in the thick of the scrum, playing shortstop and whatever other position needed covered at any particular time. She hit .683 with an on base percentage of .817, swiped a base nearly every time she was on base, legged out 15 doubles, four triples and four inside the park home runs.

Brynn Williams, Toledo

The Riverahawks’ left-handed shortstop was slick with the glove all season and put her speed and power tools to use at the plate. Williams hit .423 with two doubles, four triples, two home runs and 27 RBI’s.

Kylie Thomas, Clatskanie

The Tigers asked a lot of Thomas this season and she answered the call at nearly every turn. In 92 innings in the circle she struck out 112 batters and at the plate she hit .509 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 16 runs scored.

Leanna Russell, Woodland

The Beavers had at least one thing they could count on in ‘22 and her name was Leanna Russell. In 78 plate appearances she struck out just once while hitting .473 with a .500 on base percentage, nine doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 31 runs batted in and 34 run scored.

