TDN All-Area Baseball '22: Toms and Cox anchor the area's best hardballers

The Daily News’ 2022 All-Area team features players from the heart of the coverage area and a few State champions from the fringes. In the list that follows you will find power hitters with smudged eye black and finesse pitchers with starched game pants. Some of them are college bound, at least one has his eyes already set on the professional ranks, and so many others will play out their careers on sandlots scattered across the land. Like the stitching on a baseball, though, the common thread is a raging desire to compete and the ability to impact a baseball game between the lines.

MVP: Jackson Toms, Kelso

A grumpy faced competitor, Toms was a dual threat on the diamond this season for a Kelso team that took second place in the 3A GSHL and qualified for the Regional round of the state tournament. At the plate Toms was clutch whenever the Hilanders needed him most, finishing the season with a .353 batting average, seven doubles, two triples, a home run and 31 runs batted in. On the bump, Toms was also a menace to opposing teams. He compiled a record of 4-2 with three saves, while allowing just 12 earned runs over 45 innings and striking out 36 batters as Kelso made its return to the State tournament.

CY YOUNG: Jackson Cox, Toutle Lake

Perhaps the most recognizable name on the list belongs to the Fighting Duck with the fearsome fastball and the stupendous slider. Jackson Cox was nearly unhittable in his senior campaign, finishing the year with a perfect 0.00 ERA while scattering 19 hits over 48 innings. The University of Oregon commit and MLB draft prospect compiled a record of 6-1 on the hill while striking out 107 batters. Cox also proved dangerous with the stick in his hands, batting .359 with a 1.018 OPS, 23 RBI’s, and two home runs on the way to a second place finish at State. If it weren’t for the WIAA pitch count rules, Cox and the rest of the Fighting Ducks would almost assuredly be State champions.

Coach of the Year: Randy Lindstrom, Naselle

So. Much. Rain... So what? That was the sea shanty mantra for Naselle Comets this season as they endured a run of rainouts that hasn’t been seen in decades around these parts. Not only did they survive seemingly endless cancellations and postponements, they seemed to take the inconveniences personally and vowed to make somebody pay, whoever and whenever possible. After playing just eight league games and spending nearly two months cooped up in the gym and keeping sharp while wearing their muck boots and waders to practice, the Comets took the first break in the weather and ran with it. When the downpours returned and put their celebration on hold with one out to go in the seventh inning of the State championship game, the Naselle boys just laughed through the rain and soaked up their remaining moments together. That salty dog indifference was a testament to their skipper who helped them navigate the storms.

The All-Area Team

Dossen Morrow, Mark Morris

The biggest bopper in the Monarchs’ lineup, Morrow managed to hit for average and power while helping MM to within one game of State. Morrow hit .365 with five doubles, three home runs, 21 RBI’s, 22 runs and six stolen bases.

Jared Childers, R.A. Long

A true utility player, Childers played six positions and made just five errors on the season. He also hit .394 with five stolen bases, 18 runs and 22 RBI’s to help the Lumberjacks remain in the playoff hunt down the stretch.

Carter Gaston, Kelso

The Hilanders’ ace returned from injury to lead Kelso’s pitching staff with a 5-2 record and one save. Over 44 innings Gaston struck out 76 batters and compiled an ERA of 1.27.

Zach Swanson, Toutle Lake

The Oregon State University commit slotted in at shortstop this season while providing a big arm on the bump and a dependable stick in the middle of the Fighting Ducks lineup. Swanson finished the season with a 5-0 record, 71 strikeouts and a 2.53 ERA. At the plate he hit .333, with 24 RBI’s and 29 runs scored.

Noah Imboden, Kalama

The southpaw anchored the Chinooks’ rotation all the way to an appearance in the Regional round of the state tournament. Over 57 ⅔ innings Imboden struck out 110 batters and held hitters to just a .120 batting average. He finished with a record of 5-1 and an ERA of 0.728. The LCC commit also handled the stick with confidence, notching six doubles and 25 RBI’s on the season.

Kolten Lindstrom, Naselle

Stepping into the role of team ace this season all Kolten Lindstrom did was lead the Comets to a State championship. Over 41 ⅓ innings he struck out 72 batters and compiled an ERA of 0.84. He was also a force at the plate with a batting average of .521, and on base percentage of .631 and a slugging percentage of .833 thanks to eight doubles, three triples, a home run, 25 runs and 25 RBI’s in just 16 games.

Caiden Schultz, Toledo

The Riverhawks’ ace pitched Toledo all the way to the Regional round of the state tournament, picking up four wins while striking out 88 batters over 46 ⅔ innings. Schultz also managed a .350 batting average in the box.

Stephen Hammergren, Mark Morris

The Monarchs’ bulldog of the diamond put together a season that earned plenty of pats on the head. On the mound Hammergren went 3-0 with three saves and 44 strikeouts over 30 innings. At the plate he hit .452 with six doubles, a home run, 18 RBI’s, 17 runs scored and a dozen stolen bases.

Hunter Letteer, Kelso

The Hilanders’ catcher did more than just handle an impressive pitching staff, he also rang the bell on offense. When he shed the tools of ignorance, Letteer hit .343, with 14 RBI’s and 18 runs scored while reaching base nearly half of the time.

Keaton Fisher, Kalama

The Chinooks’ number two on the bump would have been an ace on most pitching staffs with a 4-1 record and 67 strikeouts over 41 innings. Fisher held opposing batters to a .163 average while hitting .381 himself with eight doubles, two home runs, 34 RBI’s and 12 stolen bases.

Stephen Rooklidge, R.A. Long

The Lumberjacks could rest easy when the ball went in the air this season thanks to the play of the consensus best outfielder in the 2A GSHL. Rooklidge didn’t make an error all season and notched four outfield assists. He also swung a hot bat with an average of .397, 19 RBI’s, 25 runs and 11 stolen bases.

Jaden Anderson, Mark Morris

The Monarchs’ most dangerous arm went 3-0 this season while holding opponents to a .180 batting average. Anderson struck out 35 batters in 27 innings and finished the year with and ERA of 1.29.

Joe Strange, Naselle

A State champion, Joe Strange came back from a wrist injury suffered during basketball season and became a steadying force on the bump for the Comets. Over 36 ⅔ innings Strange struck out 43 batters and notched a 1.90 ERA.

Carson Ness, Mark Morris

A dependable presence in the lineup and the outfield for the Monarchs, Ness was a pest for opposing defenses. He hit .403 and reached base in nearly half of his at bats while driving in 20 runs, scoring 15 of his own and stealing eight bases.

Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle

With his brother Kolten stepping out from behind the dish to pitch the Comets to a State title, it was mostly up to Jacob Lindstrom to handle the pitching staff as a whole. But Jacob Lindstrom was also a driving force in the Comets’ lineup, hitting .489 with a .646 on base percentage and a .622 slugging line. He legged out four doubles, three triples and scored 25 runs.

Connor Cox, Toutle Lake

Little brother to big dog Jackson Cox, Connor has never had a hard time garnering attention on the diamond. During the Fighting Ducks’ State runner-up campaign he was the starting catcher whenever he wasn’t pitching. When he was on the bump he went 6-0 with one save, striking out 40 batters over 32 innings and managing a 1.50 ERA. At the plate he hit .353 with a home run, and a .921 slugging percentage.

Jack Strange, Naselle

Another State champion, Jack Strange was a leader for the Comets’ offense with a .483 batting average, a .552 on base percentage, a triple, 21 RBI’s and 27 runs scored in a short season marred by rainouts.

