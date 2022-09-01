SWW 2B Football League primed to continue State dominance

For the past decade and a half, the Southwest Washington 2B Football League (SWW 2B League) has been the crème de la crème, the cream of the crop, the best of the best; the class of 2B football in the state.

Not only has a SWW 2B League team won the State championship each of the past five years the tournament has been held (State was canceled in 2020 due to the covid pandemic), but the league has had a team in the state title game every year since 2007, as well.

History says that’s likely to continue in the 2022 season.

In 2021, the league, which merges the Central 2B and Pacific 2B leagues into one powerhouse conference, split up into two divisions: the North and South.

For the 2022 season, the North and South divisions will remain, while a four-team lower division consisting of Toutle Lake, North Beach, Ocosta and Chief Leschi, will branch off. The winner of the lower division will earn a pigtail playoff game with one of the North-South teams, depending on playoff allocations.

The North Division consists of Napavine, Rainier, Forks, Raymond-South Bend, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Morton-White Pass and Ilwaco. The South Division has Kalama, Onalaska, Adna, Toledo, Wahkiakum and Stevenson.

Kalama, the defending State champions, has huge holes to fill following the graduation of 2B State Player of the Year Jackson Esary. In addition to their quarterback, the kids up on the hill also lost head coach Sean McDonald to Woodland after he won three State titles with the Chinooks.

The Chinooks are also trying to replace 22 seniors, while only having three on the roster this year. Top returners include senior lineman Torrin Collum, sophomore running back and safety Drew Schlangen, and junior wideout and safety Ethan Brightbill. Talented sophomore Aiden Brown is set to take over behind center.

First-year head coach Mike Phelps, who spent the past six years as an assistant with the Chinooks, said the team has a lot of work to do in order to compete in the rugged South Division.

“It’s the competition with each other,” Phelps said. “You have to rise to the level to compete or it’s not going to be fun for you. It’s like the SEC, you’ve got to have your A-game.”

In Toledo, sixth-year head coach Mike Christensen is back to his yearly plan of finding a senior, first-year signal caller to operate his offense, and replenishing his stable of running backs to run behind a formidable offensive line.

Christensen already has two solid returning backs in Geoffrey Glass and Zane Ranney, along with a couple of powerful O-lineman to run behind in Bayron Rodriguez and Jaih Tilton.

And while his team is coming off a State quarterfinal appearance, Christensen sees the South Division as more balanced now than it has been the past few years.

“Overall, it’s a tough league, it’s a gauntlet,” Christensen said. “I think it’s gonna be the same this year. Lots of physical football. It’s gonna be the team that can weather that storm in the end. I can see a team like Onalaska running away with it. This year more than any year, it’s up for grabs.”

Wahkiakum, coming off a 6-4 overall record and a loss to Forks in the district crossover, has plans of playing spoiler and making a jump up into the ranks of the perennial big boys.

The Mules will rely on a talented and athletic skill group, led by senior QB Brodie Avalon, senior RB/LB Dominic Curl, junior FB/MLB Zakk Carlson, senior TE/ILB Tanner Collupy and junior WR/S Jacob Johnson.

“Our goal is to win league this year, make a deep run and hopefully be on the opposite side of the bracket as Napavine,” Mules head coach Ryan Lorenzo said. “Adna wants to throw about a lot. They’ve got a good line. Haven’t seen Kalama but I know they’re gonna be good. Raymond-South Bend looked good at camp. Toledo is going to be insane in a year or two. I think Napavine’s defense is going to bring them to the big dance this year... We’re shooting for the top spot in our league.”

Toutle Lake will now get a chance to win a division title after joining the newly-created lower division in the SWW 2B Football League. It’s a welcome reprieve for a Ducks team that has struggled with turnout numbers in recent years.

A small roster resulted in the Ducks going with a hybrid 11-man and 8-man schedule last season after going winless in 2020-21. They won their first game since 2019 in a 68-20 victory over Oakville on Sept. 17, 2021. They beat Chief Leschi a month later to finish last season at 2-7 overall.

Fourth-year coach Austin Carey has even more to look forward to with seven returning seniors this year. The Ducks open their league slate at home against Ocosta on Sept. 9.

Ilwaco will return a heap of athletes after a disappointing endeavor last season. With new coach Ron Rood calling the shots the Fishermen will look to get back on the scent as they hunt for a playoff berth, but it won’t be easy.

Napavine will be a serious roadblock for any team they face this season and the boys from Forks have been busy splitting cedar and stacking fir all summer.

In order to get where they’re trying to go Ilwaco will need contributions from everyone on their 35-man roster. That includes the likes of Austin Taylor and Isaiah Beutler, a pair of 240-plus pound lineman, and Florian Beernai, a 235-pound wrecking ball that plays linebacker and running back.

Ilwaco was set to open its season at North Beach on Sept. 2 but the Hyaks were forced to forfeit. The Fishermen will now face Morton-White Pass on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Morton on Saturday.