Summer Baseball: Summer Jacks fend off Competitive Athletics

The R.A. Long Summer Jacks defended The Lumberyard from outside forces Wednesday with a bit of timely hitting and a shutout inning on the hill when they needed it most. When the dust (a substance which appears when dirt doesn’t have rain on it) settled the Jacks had claimed a 9-8 win over Competitive Athletics in non-league summer baseball action.

R.A. Long fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning but answered back with three runs in the bottom half, one more in the second and two in the third to make the score 6-4. The Athletics of Lower Columbia Baseball Club drew within one run in the top of the fourth before the Jacks added two more in the fifth.

But that seesaw action would not be the end of the friction between the two teams.

Riley Young took the hill in the third inning for R.A. Long and did his best to keep Competitive Athletics at bay. He went 2 ⅔ innings while striking out two batters, allowing two hits and one run which was unearned.

A new pitcher took the hill for the Summer Jacks in the sixth, though, and the Athletics struck for three runs to tie the game up at 8-8. Kaison Smith led Competitive Athletics with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Payton Feigenbaum added an RBI double for the LCBC side.

The Jacks had one more ace in their pocket in the bottom of the sixth and plated the go-ahead run on an infield single by Matthew Verdoorn that scored Mitchell Lindsey.

Young, Verdoorn, Logan Bodily and Logan Dorland all notched hits in the game for the Jacks with Verdoorn driving in two runs and scoring two himself. Jeff Rooklidge led the RAL assault with three hits, three RBIs and one run scored.

Rooklidge turned in a scoreless seventh inning on the hill to earn the win on the mound.

R.A. Long was scheduled to play in Vancouver on Thursday.

Competitive Athletics is slated to play their LCBC brethren from Sunrise Logging at Mark Morris, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Sunrise Logging takes loppers to Spud City

RIDGEFIELD — The Sunrise Loggers of Lower Columbia Baseball Club took their show on the road Wednesday and earned a 4-1 win over the Spud City Mashers in the process.

Sunrise took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and pushed the advantage out to 3-1 in the fifth before adding their final run in the sixth. Jacob Lindstrom plated a run for the Loggers with a triple and Zach Doherty brought in another run with a double.

The Mashers outhit the LCBC side 9-4 on the day but the Sunrise Logging outfit managed to starch those Potatoes in place on the bases.

Connelly Fromwiller threw a complete game to earn the win with six strikeouts while stranding 11 runners on base.

Sunrise Logging was scheduled to play the Twin City Eagles on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wheeler Field in Centralia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0