Summer Baseball Roundup: Sunrise Loggers edge RBI in season opener

CASTLE ROCK — It was a perfect day for baseball, finally, and the boys of summer took advantage Tuesday by kicking off the summer season before the month of May had come to a close. In the season opener for both clubs, Sunrise Logging of Lower Columbia Baseball Club defeated Rural Baseball Inc. 5-3 beneath bluebird skies that have been long overdue.

Austin Lindsquist picked up the win for the Loggers on the hill, allowing just one hit and one run while striking out seven batters in four innings. Jackson Rohl, Connelly Fromwiller and Brynden Swearingen combined to take care of the final three innings for Sunrise.

Fromwiller notched a hit to leadoff the game for the Loggers to break up the no-hitter before it could even get started. Cooper Cromwell led the way to the win with two hits and two runs batted in. Ryder Harris also added two base knocks to the Sunrise tally.

For RBI it was a tough luck loss for Jacob Rogers who went three innings on the hill, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out two batters. Over the course of the game, all five Loggers to score reached base by either walk or error.

Austin Stout led a sleepy Dirtbag offense, punching a double in the second inning and coming home to score on an overthrow as he swiped third base. Owen Erickson notched a hit in the seventh inning but was stranded.

RBI loaded the bases in the sixth inning and got the tying run as far as second base, but the Loggers slammed the door with the help of an out at the plate following a passed ball.

Sunrise Logging is scheduled to play the R.A. Long Junior Jacks on Thursday at The Lumberyard starting at 6 p.m. Rural Baseball Inc. will take its turn at The Lumberyard on Friday with a nine-inning contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Nelson wins inaugural game with shutout of Competitive Athletics

Nelson Baseball of East Lewis County made the trip to Mark Morris High School on Tuesday and defeated Competitive Athletics of Lower Columbia Baseball Club 3-0 to open the summer season.

Rogan Stanley, Kaven Winters, Ayden Ramsey and Caiden Schlutz combined for the shutout over the Athletics. Nelson pitchers struck out 14 batters, walked just one and allowed only two hits to hammer down the win.

Mac West and Tyson McGrorty each notched singles for the Athletics’ only hits on the day.

Competitive Athletics is scheduled to play Kelso Prep at Mark Morris on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

