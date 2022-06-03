Summer Baseball Roundup: Junior Jacks jam up Sunrise Logging

The R.A. Long Junior Jacks jumped out to an early lead Thursday and remained front runners the entire game on the way to a 9-4 win over Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s Sunrise Logging outfit.

The Jacks hung a choker on the scoreboard in the top of the first and then put up one run in each of the first four innings to take a 4-1 advantage into the back half of the game.

A five spot in the fifth inning gave the home team the separation they were seeking and put the home crowd in a relaxed mood at The Lumberyard.

Logan Dorland led the way at the plate for R.A. Long with three RBIs.

On the hill Mitchell Lindsey pitched the first five innings for the Junior Jacks, earning the win with just three earned runs allowed. Dorland took care of the final six outs and stripping off the tools of ignorance.

Jacob Lindstrom paced the Loggers with two hits and two runs scored. Kaeden Lyster and Wesley Leeper each added RBI doubles for Sunrise Logging.

The Loggers were set to play the Spud City Mashers at 10 a.m., Saturday, at Clark Community College in Vancouver.

The Junior Jacks were scheduled to host Rural Baseball Inc. on Friday at 5:30 p.m..

Kelso Preps crunch Competitive Athletics

It was a battle of attrition beneath the shadows of Campus Towers Thursday as Kelso Prep defeated Competitive Athletics of Lower Columbia Baseball Club 4-2 on the nameless diamond on the grounds of Mark Morris High School.

Kelso jumped out to a 2-0 lead with runs in the first two innings before the Athletics answered back with one of their own in the second.

Daxton Thomas led Kelso with two hits and two RBIs in the contest. Cale Franzen added two base knocks and drove in a run while Parker Hewey brought a run in with one hit.

The Lowlanders added a run in the third to go up 3-1 and hung tight to their advantage until the sixth inning when the LCBC junior squad put up another run to scratch back within one.

Talon McGorty put up two hits to lead Competitive Athletics at the plate. Evan Peters, Calvin Edwards, Mac West and Tyson McGorty each added a base knock to the host’s tally, but it wasn’t enough.

Kelso plated an insurance run in the top of the seventh and turned in a scoreless frame in the bottom half to secure the win.

Kelso's prep team took care of the pitching by committee with Connor Wesemann, Easton Marshall and Zeke Smith splitting the duties. Wesemann allowed just one earned run over two innings with two strikeouts. Marshall held the Athletics scoreless over three innings with four strikeouts and Smith allowed just one unearned run while striking out four batters over two innings.

Competitive Athletics was scheduled to play at St. Helens, Oregon, on Friday at 6 p.m.

