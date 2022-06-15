Summer Baseball roundup: Hilander Dental blanks RBI

CASTLE ROCK — LCBC AAA Hilander Dental got back at Rural Baseball Inc., on its AA brethren’s behalf, downing the Dirtbags 7-0 at Castle Rock on Tuesday.

Kelso’s Jackson Toms did RBI by himself on the bump, tossing a complete-game shutout on just 56 pitches, allowing two hits and little else.

On the other side, Rainier’s Austin Stout kept the Dirtbags in it, but the Dentists got to him with the death-by-a-thousand-cuts offense, nicking runs against him in three of his four frames to give him the L. The lone exception came in the bottom of the second, when a 2-RBI single off the bat of Toms sparked a three-run frame for LCBC.

Carson Ness led the Dentists with a 2-for-3 outing at the plate, driving a pair of runs home. Drew Miller and Kolten Lindstrom both added doubles.

RBI’s offense came entirely courtesy of its Ilwaco contingent, with Boston Caron and Cannon Johnson logging the Dirtbags’ lone hits.

Rural Baseball Inc., will play its unofficial alumni scrimmage Thursday, before hosting the Dave Orzel Memorial Tournament this weekend at Castle Rock.

Hilander Dental was scheduled to book it across the river to Hillsboro, Ore. to take on the Portland Barbers, before returning to Washington for a road matchup against Vancouver Baseball Club at Fort Vancouver.

Jacks take out La Center

Five early runs and a pair of late ones were enough to get the Summer Jacks a win at home Tuesday, beating La Center 7-5.

The Jacks led 5-1 after two innings, then saw their guests narrow the gap to a single run after a four-spot in the fourth, but dropped two on the board in the sixth to stretch out enough insurance.

Freshman Nick Niday led the batting order with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, driving in one run and scoring another. He also tossed three innings in the start, giving up four hits and four walks but working around the constant traffic to limit La Center to one run.

Jeff Rooklidge and Matthew Verdoorn both went 1-for-3 and scored two runs each. Rooklidge also earned the save for the Jacks, tossing three innings to see out the win and striking out four.

