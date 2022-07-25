Summer Baseball: Kelso Prep wins Ricky Bobby Classic

RIDGEFIELD — The championship for the Ricky Bobby Classic in Ridgefield turned out to be a local affair as LCBC’s AA Postseason squad squared off with Kelso’s 18U high school prep team, but despite a hot start for LCBC, Kelso took home the title with an 8-6 win.

LCBC jumped in front in the top of the first, bringing in five runs to start with a bang, but Kelso had a big inning of its own coming. After answering with a run in the home half of the first, Kelso took the lead with a five-run frame in the third to go up 6-5.

LCBC answered back with a run to tie it in the fourth, but Kelso took the lead for good by tacking on two runs in the fifth.

Logan Barker had the hot bat for Kelso and finished 2-for-3 with four RBIs to account for half of Kelso’s output at the plate.

Tyson McGrorty finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead LCBC at the plate and tossed five innings on the mound, allowing three earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Connor Wesemann started on the hill for Kelso, Allowing six earned runs on eight hits in four innings with nine strikeouts and five walks. Zeke Smith tossed the final three frames, allowing just a single hit to shut the door on LCBC.

LCBC finishes their season on Wednesday and Thursday with a three game series against Boss Baseball in Bend, Ore.

Hilander Dental shuts out Redmond

Jackson Rohl was lights out on the mound for LCBC AAA Hilander Dental on Saturday at Linfield University and helped the Dentists squeeze out a 1-0 win over the Redmond Dudes at the Portland Showcase.

Rohl tossed a complete game shutout and allowed just four hits in the win.

The Dentists broke the scoreless tie in the sixth inning. Dominic Curl led things off by legging out an infield single, then Jackson Toms moved him over with a sac bunt before Kolten Lindstrom knocked a single to center to score Curl for the game’s lone run.

Hilander Dental will also be in Bend on Wednesday and Thursday for three games against Boss Baseball to cap their season.