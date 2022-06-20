Summer Baseball: Kelso Premier wins Orzel Memorial

CASTLE ROCK — It was a wild weekend of wood-bat baseball at the Dave Orzel “Big Papa” Memorial Tournament at Castle Rock High School and Kelso Premier found itself on top at the end of the tournament after getting revenge on Kelso Prep with a 3-2 stunner in the title game.

“It was a great game,” Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “Lots of drama there in the end but ended up coming through. It was a good time, great game and great competition all weekend.”

Premier lost to Prep before bracket play started, but Foden said his team entered the semifinals on Sunday “locked in” before winning their semifinal game over Rival Baseball 9-4 to book a spot in the title.

Prep took control early with runs in the first and third, but that lead would hold for much of the game as Premier headed to the plate in the seventh in a 2-0 hole. But that didn’t stop Premier from working their way back. Jacob Francis knocked in Peyton Townsend to cut the deficit in half, then Patrick Bartroff knocked a double to right-center to score Francis and Geoffrey Glass.

“That’s pretty much all we needed to seal it up at the end,” Foden said.

After allowing the winning run to reach base in the seventh, Bartroff closed the door to finish out a complete game that saw him surrender just two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in seven innings strong.

“He was a competitor…he was a hard worker,” Foden said of Bartroff’s showing on the hill.

Bartroff also led the way at the plate, finishing 2-for-3 with the clutch pair of RBIs.

Foden said Owen Combs was his team’s MVP for the tournament. Combs finished with 14 RBIs in just five games and knocked in a whopping six runs in Premier’s semifinal win.

While the title marks Premier’s second tournament win this summer, Foden had a little bit more to celebrate than his team on Father’s day weekend.

“It was a sleepless weekend, we can say that,” he said. “My wife and I introduced our twins into the world on Saturday night.”

Foden’s wife, Hannah, gave birth to Walter and Annie Foden on Saturday night, their third and fourth children, just in time for Coach Foden to make his way back to the field to win on Sunday.

“It was a good weekend all around,” Foden said. “Best father’s day of my life to this point I would say.”

While Premier celebrated, Kelso Prep had to settle for second place. Kelso Prep was unbeaten heading into Sunday where they walked off on a Matt Swanson single to center to score Zeke Smith and give Prep a 4-3 win.

Before the semis Prep rallied to a 2-1 win over Nelson Baseball on Saturday night thanks to an RBI from Landen Patterson and a fifth inning Cale Franzen score on a passed ball to notch their third win of the day on Saturday.

Lower Columbia Baseball Club fielded two teams in the tournament, Compettive Athletics and Sunrise Logging.

The Athletics managed to work their way into the semis on Sunday before falling to Kelso Prep. CA started their run with an extra-inning win over Nelson on Friday. Tyler MgGrorty was the standout, tossing six innings with seven strikeouts while Carson Ness went 3-for-4 at the plate.

On Saturday the Athletics beat Aberdeen Longshore 5-2 thanks to a complete game from Peyton Seltzer with eight Ks and just one walk. Peyton Bunn went 3-for-3 and Kaison Smith finished with an RBI triple before the Athletics downed Rural Baseball Inc. 4-2 on Saturday night thanks in part to a pair of doubles from Kjell Guttormsen.

The Loggers opened with a 10-0 loss to Kelso Premier on Friday with just two hits, and shook off a 7-4 loss to Kelso Prep on Saturday to beat the Tenino Trappers 7-6. Zach Doherty got the win and tossed six innings. Doherty, Jacob Nicholson and Eddie Gould led the way at the plate with RBI singles. The Loggers played a pair of consolation games on Sunday, falling 12-5 to Rival and 4-3 to Aberdeen Longshore.

The tournament hosts, Rural Baseball Inc., didn’t find themselves in the right part of the bracket by Sunday, but caught plenty of action over the weekend.

The Dirtbags won their opener on Friday with a 6-3 win over Tenino. Ryan Bloomstrom tossed 5+ innings and allowed three earned runs to earn the win for the Dirtbags. He struck out four batters and scattered six hits. Ayden Boursaw finished the game off and got out of a jam after relieving Bloomstrom in the sixth.

Boston Caron had a hit and scored a run. Kaemon Sawa had a hit and scored twice. Hunter Gutenberger and Brayden Ellis had the only other hits for the team.

A three run second inning was propelled by three free passes and a 2-RBI single by Bloomstrom.

The Dirtbags managed to get a second game in on Friday, but they’d probably like to forget it as they were blown out 14-0 in just five innings by Rival, who scored two runs in each of the first three innings before adding four more in both the fourth and fifth.

The Dirtbags then fell 4-2 to Competitive Athletics on Saturday. RBI scored two runs in the third inning. Jacob Rogers drew a walk, Ethan Long followed up with a hit, Kaemon Sawa drew a walk and Cannon Johnson scored two with a hit.

Austin Stout started on the mound for RBI and looked like a day old cowpie to start the game. He needed 41 pitches to get through the first inning, but settled in to spin a complete game. He allowed two earned runs and struck out 13 batters.

In consolation play on Sunday the hosts didn’t fare a whole lot better, opening the day with a 7-2 loss to Nelson. Josh Ellis gave us five good innings out of the bullpen. He struck out 12 batters from Nelson Baseball Club. Owen Erickson, Cannon Johnson and Hunter Gutenberger had hits for the Dirtbags.

RBI capped the weekend with a 10-5 loss to Tenino. A 1-1 game after one inning and 5-3 after three got real ugly by the end. I think my guys were tired from watching the coaches handle the rakes all weekend long.

