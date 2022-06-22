Summer Baseball: Hilander Dentists drop a pair to Centralia Legion

Playing beneath the watchful eye of Ozzy the Osprey out in his perch atop the light pole in left-centerfield Hilander Dental played a pair of games better left for the birds, falling 12-2 in five inning to open their night at Wheeler Field before falling 4-2 in the nightcap on Tuesday.

The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s senior legion team took a brief two run lead in the top of the third inning but gave up three runs in the bottom half of the frame and would never lead again. A seven run fifth inning from the home team, and a dozen unanswered runs in total, pushed the game beyond the pale and into ten-run mercy rule territory.

Jackson Toms led the Dentists at the plate by going 2-for-2. Fisher Wassell and Carson Ness each added doubles for Hilander Dental in the loss.

The returns were better for LCBC’s top squad in the nightcap, but still not the winning variety.

Drew Miller took the hill for the Dentists and took a tough luck loss after tossing seven innings. He gave up just three hits and allowed no earned runs. Jackson Toms helped his pitcher out with a grab bag of standout plays at third base.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to open up play in the Northwest Wood Bat Invite on Thursday against Clackamas at Sunset High School in Beaverton at 3:30 p.m.

Dirtbags sweep marathon doubleheader with Twin Cities

CHEHALIS — As bluebird skies transitioned to glowing twilight the Dirtbags of Rural Baseball Inc. and the Eagles of Twin Cities embarked on a grueling, sluggish, doubleheader with RBI taking both ends by scores of 10-5 and 9-2.

Austin Stout started the first game for the Rural Baseball boys but exited after two innings after experiencing a bit of the old dead arm. Ryan Bloomstrom took over hurling duties and picked up the win with six strikeouts over five innings. The Toledo graduate allowed two earned runs while keeping the Eagles off balance for the duration.

Bloomstrom went right back to the hill to start Game 2 but lasted just one inning after lengthy delays on the field due to injury and debates between managers and umpires put his arm on ice. Josh Ellis took the hill in relief and struck out six batters over four innings while allowing just one earned run to pick up the win.

It was Bloomstrom who led the Dirtbags at the plate, too, notching a 4-for-5 day with two walks and three runs scored. Cole Fray-Parmantier added a pair of hits, including a two-run double. He was also drilled by a pair of pitches to help keep the wheels rolling on the win. With his arm hanging, Stout did all he could by manning shortstop and turning in a 2-for-4 day in the chalked box with four runs scored.

Rural Baseball Inc. was scheduled to play at Tenino on Thursday starting at 6 p.m.

Loggers can’t get bats going in loss to Nelson

Sunrise Logging couldn’t get their bats going at all Tuesday in a 10-1 loss to Nelson Baseball Club.

The Peacocks pitched a no-hitter but did surrender a run in the second inning. Liam Carlson, Kaven Winters and Carson Gould combined to toss the no-no for NBC.

Ryder Harris and Kaeden Lyster handled the pitching duties for the Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s junior team with each allowing five runs.

Sunrise Logging is scheduled to open the Lower Columbia Invite on Friday against the Summer Jacks at 3:00 on the field at Mark Morris High School.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0