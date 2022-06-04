Summer Baseball: Hilander Dental buzzes the tower but can’t beat Mavericks

CAMAS — Goodness gracious, great balls of fire; The Senior American Legion summer baseball season has arrived even if the heaters have been subdued somewhat so far by unrelenting rain.

On Friday on the artificial turf field at Union High School the Hilander Dental squadron got their seasonal adventure started with a 7-3 setback at the hands of the Vancouver Mavericks.

The league contest was knotted in a scoreless tie until the bottom of the third inning when the Mavericks put two runs on the board against Lower Columbia Baseball Club starting pitcher Jackson Toms. Toms lasted on the hill until the sixth inning, allowing six runs along the way as three Hilander Dental errors helped the Vancouver side along. Only two of the runs scored on Toms’ watch were of the earned variety.

Austin Lindquist spun a scoreless inning in relief for LCBC in the sixth to help keep the visitors within striking distance.

Trailing 6-0 entering the sixth inning the Dentists began to pick away at the deficit but like spitting on an enemy fighter jet that’s got you in its sights, it proved to be too little, too late. Hilander Dental posted a run in the sixth and two more in the seventh inning before they ran out of chances.

Toms, Drew Miller, Trenton Lamb, Carson Ness, Fisher Wassell and Dominic Curl each notched base knocks for Hilander Dental in the failed comeback attempt. However, the Dentists left eight runners on base and those missed opportunities proved to be too much to overcome.

Hilander Dental is scheduled to play a league doubleheader against the Mavericks on Sunday in Camas beginning at 1 p.m.

Sunrisers outslug Spud City Mashers

RIDGEFIELD — Sunrise Logging made sure to bring their offense to the ballpark Friday and used it to defeat the Spud City Mashers 7-3 in a 17U summer baseball affair.

The visitors from Lower Columbia Baseball Club claimed a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and made sure to add on along the way to victory, even though their original advantage would have been enough to carry them the rest of the way.

Jacob Nicholson paced the Sunrisers with two hits, a double, and three runs scored. Zach Doerty and Wesley Leeper each added a pair of hits to help secure the road win and Jacob Lindstrom smacked a double against the angry Potatoes.

On the bump for Sunrise it was Zach Doerty who handled the first five innings of work. He allowed one run before handing the ball off to Ryder Harris for the sixth. Connelly Fromwiller closed the game out with a scoreless seventh inning.

All combined the Sunrise Logging pitching staff allowed just three hits as they overcame three errors in the field behind them.

Sunrise Logging is scheduled to play their fellow LCBC brothers from Competitive Athletics in a doubleheader on Sunday at Mark Morris starting at 1 p.m.

