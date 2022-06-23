Summer Baseball: Cubs break bad news on Athletics

VANCOUVER — The artificial turf of Propstra Stadium was unkind to Competitive Athletics on Wednesday as the boys from Lower Columbia Baseball Club fell 10-0 to the Clark County Cubs in non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball play.

The hometown Cubs put up a run in the first inning and tacked on five more in the second to take a commanding lead. Clark County added another run in the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth inning in order to push the game into mercy rule territory.

Talon McGrorty put up the only hit on the day for the Athletics.

McGrorty also handled the first three innings on the hill for the LCBC squad, with Peyton Setzer taking over for the fourth frame. Tyson McGrorty donned the tools of ignorance for the duration of the affair.

Competitive Athletics is scheduled to open the Lower Columbia Invite at 10 a.m., Saturday, against the R.A. Long Summer Jacks at Mark Morris High School.

LCBC Invite Schedule

Friday June 24

3 p.m. Sunrise Logging vs Summer Jacks

5 p.m. Nelson Baseball vs Sunrise Logging

Saturday, June 25

10 a.m., Competitive Athletics, Summer Jacks

12:30 p.m. Summer Jacks vs Nelson Baseball

Sunday, June 26

10 a.m. Competitive Athletics vs Nelson Baseball

12:30 p.m. Sunrise Logging vs Competitive Athletics

*All games at Mark Morris High School.

