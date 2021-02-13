Strange brothers lead small, experienced Naselle squad

On the upside, the Comets’ tiny squad is made up almost entirely of players with significant experience, even the underclassmen. So while the conditioning isn’t where it would be if the Comets were coming off a normal offseason and fall camp, but Eaton actually thinks his team is ahead of the game in terms of a gameplan.

“On offense we have way more than I thought we would have in,” he said. “Pretty much everything in all the phases that we need to know for a couple weeks is in already. That part of it has really helped.”

With his players well-versed in his system, the Comets will be shuffling all over the field throughout the game. Jimmy Strange is still going to be an option in the backfield, when Joey or Colton Lindstrom need a break. When that move happens, Warren Wirkkala will move under center from tight end, but Eaton doesn’t anticipate a step back from the move, which he’ll have to make multiple times over the course of four quarters.

“Warren’s not going to be a true backup,” Eaton said. “He’s really going to be a No. 2 starter.”

To make that move possible, the Comets can bring in Kolby Glenn — the boys basketball team’s starting point guard and one of two “backups” on the offense — to fill out the open spot on the outside.