Stay Tuned: Mariners making most of Magellan's route

Newcomers like Braden Bishop and Sam Haggerty have also made the most of their time in the show after getting called up from Tacoma last week. On Friday, Bishop decided his very first hit of the season might as well be a RBI ground-rule double during a four run first inning. Meanwhile, Haggerty has more hits than games played so far this season and has been a spark plug in the second slot of the batting order. On Sunday he even extended his hitting streak to five games by launching his first career home run.

Austin Nola, the man of many hits for this year’s M’s squad, has primarily been tasked with catching duties while Tom Murphy remains sidelined with an injury. While he’s been a magnet for foul tips and other catcher abuse, Nola has also managed to stroke four home runs while providing a steady bat in the lineup no matter what position he plays. Even Kyle Seager, Seattle’s scraggly bearded veteran at the hot corner, seems to have gotten caught up in the youthful resurgence. So far this season the ten-year veteran has launched five home runs while hovering around a .300 batting average and turning in his dependable daily defense at third base.

The starting rotation has started to look formidable at times as well. Marco Gonzalez is again setting the pace for the M’s as their assumed ace but instead of a vast wasteland in between his starts there are now pools of intrigue.