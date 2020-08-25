Stay Tuned: Mariners making most of Magellan's route

Halfway through a truncated season the Mariners find themselves at a turning point of sorts.
It’s too late to turn back on their voyage through these uncharted waters, and yet, they have no explicitly defined destination. Still, they must keep their eyes locked on the undulating horizon lest they become ensnared by some infamous nemesis of sailors adrift. Whether they be siren songs, mutiny in the ranks, or some nasty kraken, a crew distracted or divided can quickly find its chances of success dashed upon the rocks.
One week ago it looked like the Major League Baseball team in Seattle might be ready to burn their own boats as they wrapped up a road trip with a dysentery inducing 1-7 record. Of course, one of those wins came against the Los Angeles Dodgers, a team with World Series talent and ambitions, so that was nice. But then the Dodgers came to Seattle for two more games and summarily thumped the seemingly rudderless Mariners.
It was a rough scene. Sitting at 8-19, the M’s were as far out of first place as they’d been all year and it was obvious that something would have to give in order for their vessel to regain equilibrium.
The first piece to move was Mallex Smith and his .133 batting average (6 for 45) when he was optioned to the alternate training site in Tacoma late last week. Then the ax came for Daniel Vogelbach and his .094 batting average (5 of 53) when he was designated for assignment. Without any minor league options left the Mariners’ ultimately opted to trade their oversized designated hitter, who was an All-Star just last year, to Toronto in exchange for cash.
There are, to be sure, more Mariners still barely holding on to their station on board the 60-game 2020 tour (see: Dee Gordon) but when you peek inside the first base dugout these days it’s obvious that the youth movement is fully engaged for the team that drydocks just a long toss from Puget Sound.
With the roster churn in effect last week the Mariners welcomed the Texas Rangers to T-Mobile Park for a weekend series and it was a sight for sore eyes in Seattle. Sure, the M’s got smoked by the Dodgers a couple times to break the bottle on the nose of their most recent home stand, but that’s not really a fair fight. The Dodgers have more money and talent than you can shake a fist at. The Mariners are stocked up on bargain rookie contracts and a few veteran retreads from the discount bin.
So how would the M’s respond with the Rangers, a team riding a six-game losing streak, in town? Would they perk up at the idea of trying to Texas to escape the AL West cellar?
As it turns out, a little time in their home harbor appears to have done wonders for the morale of the Mariners. During a three-game sweep of the Rangers the home team had players from all corners of the roster post impressive showings that served to bolster confidence in the clubhouse. What’s more, as the Mariners shoved off for another series down the coast in San Diego this week there seemed to be a relaxed energy about the team. It’s the sort of confidence you’d expect from a group of salty veterans as opposed to a crew of greenhorns still trying to find their sea legs.
At the top of the heap of shiny new things is center fielder Kyle Lewis. The wielder of the team’s hottest stick has seven home runs on the season and has catapulted himself into the running for the Rookie of the Year award in recent weeks. That’s what a full highlight reel of dingers with a few dazzling catches in the mix will do for a guy, especially after blasting six home runs in 18 short games at the end of last season.
Then there’s a player like Tim Lopes. While Lopes hasn’t made quite the splash with his bat that Lewis has, like so many other young M’s, proven to be an asset at multiple positions as well as the base paths. In 47 games last season Lopes swiped 6 bags. This season, in 27 games, he’s already stolen five bases, good enough for second on the team behind Dylan Moore. The Mariners lead the league at the halfway point with 30 stolen bases.
Moore, another player with infield and outfield time under his belt, had been on the team’s most consistent hitters until a hand injury slowed him down last week. In addition to his team-high six stolen bases he’s also slugged five home runs while maintaining a .282 batting average.
Evan White is another promising young Mariner who was hampered by the injury bug briefly last week. Having arrived fresh on the MLB scene from the AA level of the minor leagues White needed a few weeks to adjust to big league pitching. It was painful, like the foul ball he hit off his knee last week. And it was understandable, because hitting is hard.. All the while, though, White has flashed the leather at first base with a level of expertise unbecoming of his age. While the team waits for his bat to get hot and stay hot, White is sure to extend himself some extra leash just by making his teammates look good.
Newcomers like Braden Bishop and Sam Haggerty have also made the most of their time in the show after getting called up from Tacoma last week. On Friday, Bishop decided his very first hit of the season might as well be a RBI ground-rule double during a four run first inning. Meanwhile, Haggerty has more hits than games played so far this season and has been a spark plug in the second slot of the batting order. On Sunday he even extended his hitting streak to five games by launching his first career home run.
Austin Nola, the man of many hits for this year’s M’s squad, has primarily been tasked with catching duties while Tom Murphy remains sidelined with an injury. While he’s been a magnet for foul tips and other catcher abuse, Nola has also managed to stroke four home runs while providing a steady bat in the lineup no matter what position he plays. Even Kyle Seager, Seattle’s scraggly bearded veteran at the hot corner, seems to have gotten caught up in the youthful resurgence. So far this season the ten-year veteran has launched five home runs while hovering around a .300 batting average and turning in his dependable daily defense at third base.
The starting rotation has started to look formidable at times as well. Marco Gonzalez is again setting the pace for the M’s as their assumed ace but instead of a vast wasteland in between his starts there are now pools of intrigue.
Taijaun Walker is back, and beefier, and that’s been fun to watch from the start. Then Justus Sheffield stuffed the Rangers on Saturday to pick up his second career win. Now he looks ready to make a habit out of it. Justin Dunn followed suit with his second career win on Sunday and retired the first 13 batters in a row for good measure. And it was Nick Margevicius, a southpaw with an engrossing 70 mile per hour curve ball in his bag of tricks, who got the M’s pointed in the right direction on Friday when he picked up his first win for the compass rose crew.
Even the bullpen, that bastion of so much blame early in the season, has found its druthers in recent games. Pitchers like Matt Magill and Dan Altavilla have captured magic in a bottle in order to help to anchor the late innings with the game on the line. Aaron Fletcher also made his MLB debut over the weekend and the Mariners added veteran reliever Yoshihisa Hirano to the mix.
The most fascinating tale out of the bullpen this year belongs to Taylor Williams. A product of the Camas Papermakers prep program, Williams is 28 years old and just recorded his first save in the majors this season. Now he’s saved six games for the Mariners and has assumed the role of homegrown closer.
Where the Mariners (11-19, last in the AL West) will finish this season is not entirely clear but the hope in teal and blue country is that the cut of their jib, as patchwork as it may be in places, will keep them plying forward toward the promise of another morning horizon.
