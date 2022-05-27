State Track and Field roundup: Settle takes home triple jump title

TACOMA — Barely into the second day of competition at the 2A/3A/4A Track and Field State Championships, and a Hilander had already found their way to the top of the podium.

Kelso junior Josie Settle became the first Hilander since Carlee Sams in 2018 to win a state title, leading the pack in the 3A girls triple jump with a hop, a skip, and a jump of 36 feet, 10 inches. It’s Kelso’s first win in any jumping event since 2013.

Settle waited as long as possible to pull out her winning effort; going into the final jump she sat in third at 36 feet, 0.25 inches, but jumped past Ingraham’s Manthita Wague and Spanaway Lake’s Hailey Perrine with her last try, and lept to the top of the podium in the process.

Friday, Settle got the area’s first top-three result of the weekend, placing third in the high jump. She, Southridge’s Jayden Smith, and Arlington’s Mary Feider were the only three jumpers to clear 5 feet, 5 inches, but none were able to get over 5 feet, 6 inches. Since Settle needed all three of her tries to clear 5-5 while the other two only needed two, she ended up with the bronze medal.

Elsewhere on the field at Mount Tahoma, R.A. Log’s Maria Sheldon took third in the 2A girls discus throw with a PR of 113 feet, 7 inches. That came a day after the Lumberjacks got another third-place finish from Hewson Nguyen in the 2A boys long jump (21 feet, 4 inches).

Woodland wasn’t quite able to crack the top three in the 2A girls high jump, but Autumn Pietz and Sydney George, both of whom cleared 4 feet, 10 inches, finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

On Friday, Erica Snyder earned Mark Morris its first podium finish of tweekend, leaping 15 feet, 10.75 inches in the long jump to grab seventh place. Kelso’s Rielee Gourde hopped on a podium of her own with a sixth-place finish in the 3A girls pole vault (11 feet). Colby Cooper and R.A. Long’s Jaxon Cook finished just outside the podium with ninth-place spots in the 3A boys javelin and the 2A boys discus, respectively.

Thursday, Mark Morris’ Deacon Dietz finished 16th in the 2A boys long jump (18 feet, 5.5 inches), and Kelso’s Koda Woodard was 20th in the 3A boys shot put (39 feet, 4.5 inches).

On the other side of the state at the 1B/2B/1A meet in Cheney, Naselle’s Trenton Stephens took second in the 1B boys triple jump (40 feet, 10.5 inches), Toutle Lake’s Chase Lynn was second in the 2B boys long jump (21 feet, 2 inches), and Kalama’s Aleena Ross was second in the 2B girls pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches) to share the top marks for the area thus far.

Kalama also got podium finishes Friday from Max Cox, who took fifth in the 2B boys shot put (43 feet, 5.5 inches), and Nate Meyer who was seventh in the 2B boys long jump (19 feet, 4.5 inches).

Toledo senior Wyatt Nef earned the Riverhawks a third-place finish in the 2B boys long jump at 19 feet, 10.50 inches; with Napavine’s Lucas Dahl winning the event it ended up being a C2BL sweep of the top three places. Conner Olmstead took fourth in the 2B boys high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), while Lyndzie Filla took ninth in the 2B girls javelin to end up just off the podium.

Wahkiakum’s Reigha Niemeyer placed eighth in the javelin at 103 feet, 1 inch, while Winlock’s Isaac Ramirez got the Cardinals to the podium with a seventh-place throw of 43 feet, 3 inches in the 2B boys shot put.

Ilwaco’s Emma Brundage got the first podium finish on the track for the area, taking seventh in the 2B girls 1,600 meters in 5:39.49. On Thursday, her teammate Tazlina Thomas placed third in the 2B girls triple jump at 32 feet, 9.75 inches.

In 1A land, Castle Rock’s Paige Kessler got the area on the board Thursday in the girls high jump. She was one of four jumpers — along with teammate Brooke Wirkkala — to top out at 5 feet, but ended up at the top of the tiebreaker. Wirkkala took sixth, ended went on to finish ninth in the long jump on Friday.

At the 1B ranks, Naselle put three Comets on the podium in the discus, with Tyler Kirkman (124 feet, 10 inches), Brayden Colombo (116 feet, 3 inches), and Malcolm Schell (116 feet, 2 inches) taking fifth, seventh, and eighth, respectively.

