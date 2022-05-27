State Track and Field roundup: Four top-3 finishes on Day 1

TACOMA — Fans didn’t have to wait around to see hardware being passed out at the two state track and field meets, with multiple finals going right off the bat on the field.

Local competitors brought in their fair share of top finishers, the 2A and 3A ones competing at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma and the 1Bs, 2Bs, and 1As taking place at EWU in Cheney.

Kelso’s Josie Settle got the first crack at a medal, and took advantage in the 3A girls high jump. She, Southridge’s Jayden Smith, and Arlington’s Mary Feider were the only three jumpers to clear 5 feet, 5 inches, but none were able to get over 5 feet, 6 inches. Since Settle needed all three of her tries to clear 5-5 while the other two only needed two, she ended up in third place.

In the 2A ranks, R.A. Long’s Hewson Nguyen took third place in the boys long jump, going 21 feet, 4 inches in a single leap.

Woodland wasn’t quite able to crack the top three in the 2A girls high jump, but Autumn Pietz and Sydney George, both of whom cleared 4 feet, 10 inches, finished fourth and sixth, respectively.

Mark Morris’ Deacon Dietz finished 16th in the 2A boys long jump (18 feet, 5.5 inches), and Kelso’s Koda Woodard was 20th in the 3A boys shot put (39 feet, 4.5 inches).

On the other side of the state, Castle Rock’s Paige Kessler got the area on the board in the 1A girls high jump. She was one of four jumpers — along with teammate Brooke Wirkkala — to top out at 5 feet, but ended up at the top of the tiebreaker. Wirkkala took sixth.

Ilwaco’s Tazlina Thomas placed third in the 2B girls triple jump at 32 feet, 9.75 inches. Kalama’s Kailey Shipley went 31 feet even to take 10th. Toledo’s Karley Harris was the only other area athlete to compete in a final Thursday at EWU, placing 12th in the 2B girls 1,600 meters with at time of 6:11.96.

