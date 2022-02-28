State basketball tracker: Setting the stage for Tacoma, Yakima, and Spokane

This time next week, the curtains will have closed on the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Between now and then, though? There’s a whole lot yet to happen across the state.

State tournaments in truth kick off in two days, and will run pretty much nonstop from Wednesday morning through Saturday afternoon in three separate locations.

Eight local teams are still vying for their respective state titles. Here’s how their matchups break down.

At the Tacoma Dome

3A Girls

First round

No. 6 Kelso vs. Hermiston, 3:45 p.m. Weds.

Given the No. 6 seed in the 3A girls tournament after winning the Bi-District title, Kelso avoided having to play a loser-out game in the regional round. But things quickly went south for the Hilanders who lost by 21 points to No. 3 Arlington, and lost Utah State commit Natalie Fraley to an injury in the process.

Without Fraley on the floor, Kelso will have an uphill climb in a loser-out first-round game, despite being the higher seed against Hermiston, the lone school from Oregon to compete in WIAA.

At the Yakima Valley SunDome

2A Boys

Quarterfinals

No. 3 R.A. Long vs. No. 5 Tumwater/No. 12 Grandview, 7:15 p.m. Thurs.

1A Boys

First round

No. 11 Castle Rock vs. No. 6 Zillah, 9 a.m. Weds.

Castle Rock gets the distinction of helping tip off the 1A tournament, getting up bright and early to take on Zillah in a loser-out matchup Wednesday. Luckily for the Rockets, slow starts don’t seem to be a problem to this group; they’ve trailed by a combined 26 points in their past two games, only to back and pull out dramatic wins both times.

R.A. Long, meanwhile, gets the luxury of a first-round bye after its 72-58 win over White River on Saturday. The Lumberjacks haven’t been to a state quarterfinal since Longview added a second high school in 1957; a win in their first game would guarantee them their first-ever trophy.

At Spokane Arena

2B Boys

First round

No. 11 Toutle Lake vs. No. 6 Napavine, 3:45 p.m. Weds.

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Kalama vs. No. 7 Adna/No. 10 Columbia (Burbank), 5:30 p.m. Thurs.

2B Girls

First round

No. 10 Wahkiakum vs. No. 2 Warden, 10:30 a.m. Weds.

1B Boys

First round

No. 11 Naselle vs. No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva, 9 a.m. Weds.

1B Girls

First round

No. 10 Naselle vs. No. 7 Wellpinit, 5:30 p.m. Weds.

Kalama, the top overall seed in the 2B boys tournament, gets a first-round bye after its 59-54 hold-on job to beat Coupeville last Friday, and could well see a familiar face in its quarterfinal matchup, with Adna the higher seed in the preceding first-round game. The Chinooks won their only meeting with the Pirates this season by double-digits, back at the beginning of January.

For every other team hailing from the area though, it’ll be a stress-filled Wednesday filled with loser-out games.

Speaking of familiar foes, Toutle Lake gets one right off the bat, taking on Napavine in a win-or-go-home matchup. The Tigers downed the Ducks by four points in January; this time around TL will be looking for a different result.

On the girls' side of things, Wahkiakum’s road got harder through no fault of its own when No. 7 Liberty (Spangle) upset No. 2 Warden, sending the Cougars into the first round to face the Mules. If Wahkiakum pulls the upset, who will they get next? No. 1 La Conner.

Naselle’s boys are in a similar spot, after No. 3 Northwest Yeshiva fell in its regional game. If the Comets get through their Wednesday morning matchup, they’ll get a District IV championship rematch against No. 4 Willapa Valley.

The Naselle girls, who blew out Evergreen Lutheran on Saturday, will try to keep their momentum going against Wellpinit, with a quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Mount Vernon Christian looming for the winner.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.