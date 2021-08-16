Sounders tie record most goals in history of derby in victory vs. Timbers

"We took our foot off the pedal a little bit," Cleveland said. "At the end of the day, in the second half we showed up. We made sure to keep the ball, had composure. Our goals energized them because they didn't want to get beat 2-nil here, at their home stadium. We took that energy in the second half and used it against them."

The derby was pushed back two hours to 7 p.m. because of excessive heat in the Portland area last week. Temperatures hovered around 80 degrees even after sundown. And the match was even hotter.

Seattle's physical play was rewarded early. Montero was in the box in the 13th minute to punch in the game's opening score off a rebound.

Montero whipped in his second goal in the 29th minute. The picturesque shot was a left-footed attempt from outside the box to give the Sounders a 2-0 lead.

Providence Park was rowdy. The stadium's first sold-out crowd since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and seating restrictions, had a large and boisterous Sounders following.

Even as Timbers midfielders Sebastian Blanco and George Fochive leveled the score with goals in the 32nd and 52nd minute, respectively, the Sounders contingent kept Providence Park lively.