Softball Roundup: Winlock storms back twice to beat T-Wolves; Toledo shuts out Mounties

Bowen scattered four hits through her seven innings of work, and gave the defense behind her plenty of action. And, just one game removed from booting the ball around to the tune of nine errors against Adna, the Toledo fielders played a flawless game in the field to support their ace against the Mounties.

“She was pitching to contact and doing a really good job of keeping the ball in the middle of the zone,” Williams said.

However, the one time Bowen faltered in her location came nearly at the worst possible moment. After not issuing any free passes in the first six frames, the sophomore let one Mountaineer get away with a leadoff walk in the seventh, putting the tying run on base and bringing Rainier one swing away from a walk-off win.

Then, Bowen hunkered down and struck out the next three batters in a row to seal the win.

“She did make it a little bit exciting for us,” Williams said with a laugh.

Exciting? Yes. Fast? Definitely. But to Williams, the key takeaway for his players was the way they handled themselves in their first true down-to-the-wire action, after four straight games decided by at least seven runs.