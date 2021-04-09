Softball Roundup: Winlock storms back twice to beat T-Wolves; Toledo shuts out Mounties

WINLOCK — Lauren Dumoulin’s first season at the helm of the Winlock softball team already is going to be a short one because of the condensed schedule. But if the Cardinals are going to keep playing games such as their 19-17 comeback win over Morton-White Pass on Thursday, that’s probably best for their health, if not hers.
“It’s a little much for my blood pressure,” she said afterward with a laugh. “But what’s most important to me is that the kids are having fun, and they’re feeling more and more confident every single game.”
The Cardinals have reason to feel confident after their win over the Timberwolves. Despite facing multiple big leads late in the game, the Winlock hitters had the answer every single time, putting up 15 runs in their final two trips to the plate.
Eight of the nine Winlock starters logged base hits, and the lone Cardinal out still drew a pair of walks and scored twice. All told, Winlock sent 40 batters to the plate — despite being retired in order in the bottom of the first — knocking 21 hits and taking six walks, and pushing every starter across for a run at least once.
“We had, top-to-bottom, a lot of kids contribute offensively,” Dumoulin said.
The top three hitters in the Winlock lineup — Karlie Jones, Maia Chaney, and Tianna Bornstein-Cook — all had three-hit days to set the table. In the cleanup spot, Addison Hall went 2-for-4, and further down the order, Josalynn Shephardson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
And in the end, the Cardinals needed every single speck of the offensive output.
MWP took an early lead off Jones, putting up two runs in the second and third innings. Each time, the Cardinals struck back, but the T-Wolves kept going with a three-spot in the top of the fourth before dropping five runs in the fifth.
That last outburst ended Jones’ day in the circle and gave MWP a 12-4 lead.
“I told the kids, ‘You know what, I’ve seen you score a ton of runs in one inning. Let’s go get it. Get aggressive, it’s time to get back into this game,’ ” Dumoulin said.
That’s exactly what her Cardinals did. Kindyl Kelly led off with a walk to flip the order over, and Jones, shaking the rough pitching outing from her head, started the comeback with her bat, blasting a two-run homer to make it 12-6. The next six Cardinals reached base, with five scoring. Soon, Kelly was back at the plate and drew another walk, before coming around to score her second run of the inning.
When the T-Wolves finally got back into their own dugout, it was a 12-12 ballgame.
“It all comes down to the heart of our team,” Dumoulin said. “The kids that we have on our team really, really want to win and want to be successful, and they’re really excited when their teammates have success. We have a really contagious offense in that way.”
MWP hadn’t lost its own offense, though, and came right back with three more runs against Hall in relief.
But coming back to the plate, the Cardinals picked up where they left off. After Hall singled to lead off the bottom of the sixth, six straight Winlock batters reached base with two outs as seven more runs came home to give the Cardinals their first lead of the game at 19-15.
“That momentum and that energy really builds quickly on the offensive side,” Dumoulin said. “And I think that because we’ve had a lot of instances of that happening — not just in this game but in previous wins we’ve had — they feel really confident with what we can do offensively.”
The T-Wolves put two more runs up in the top of the seventh and got the tying run to second base, but Hall forced a groundout to seal the wild win for the Cardinals.
In all six games Winlock has played this season, the winning team has scored at least 13 runs. Those six games have seen an average of more than 25 combined runs scored among the Cardinals and their opponents.
Winlock (3-3) is scheduled to host Ilwaco in a doubleheader Saturday.
Bowen, Toledo hold on to shutout Mounties
RAINIER, Wash. — Toledo made the 50-minute trip up I-5 to Rainier on Thursday, but didn’t stay long, rolling back out of town with a 1-0 win in the ultimate pitcher’s duel.
“I think the bus ride was probably longer than the game,” coach Chad Williams joked. “It was a really fast game. Lots of defense on both sides, and the pitching was really good for both teams.”
Toledo sophomore Bethany Bowen and Rainier’s Bailey Elwell provided said pitching, posting zero after zero on the scoreboard. The two aces combined for 21 strikeouts, and only allowed eight batters to reach base all afternoon.
The lone blemish on the line score came in the top of the third inning, when Toledo’s Candace Clark smacked a stand-up triple to lead off. That ended up being one of just two hits for Toledo all day — Haleigh Holmes had the other, later in the third — but it ended up being enough, as Vanesa Rodriguez managed to bring her home on a ground out to the right side of the infield.
“She did exactly what she’s supposed to do in that situation,” Williams said. “And it held up.”
Toledo only had one other baserunner in the game, on a hit batter, and Elwell finished with 12 strikeouts.
But while Bowen didn’t quite have as many punchouts — finishing with nine — she did just enough to keep the lid completely on the Rainier offense all game long.
“A 1-0 game in the third is pretty tight, and to go the rest of the game without giving anything up, I was very impressed with Bethany,” Williams said. “That was pretty awesome for her.”
Bowen scattered four hits through her seven innings of work, and gave the defense behind her plenty of action. And, just one game removed from booting the ball around to the tune of nine errors against Adna, the Toledo fielders played a flawless game in the field to support their ace against the Mounties.
“She was pitching to contact and doing a really good job of keeping the ball in the middle of the zone,” Williams said.
However, the one time Bowen faltered in her location came nearly at the worst possible moment. After not issuing any free passes in the first six frames, the sophomore let one Mountaineer get away with a leadoff walk in the seventh, putting the tying run on base and bringing Rainier one swing away from a walk-off win.
Then, Bowen hunkered down and struck out the next three batters in a row to seal the win.
“She did make it a little bit exciting for us,” Williams said with a laugh.
Exciting? Yes. Fast? Definitely. But to Williams, the key takeaway for his players was the way they handled themselves in their first true down-to-the-wire action, after four straight games decided by at least seven runs.
“The first three or so games, we weren’t really tested, and then we got our doors blown off in the last one,” Williams said. “This was a great test for us. To win a one-run ballgame shows that we have the ability to play a full seven innings, stay in the game, and finish.”