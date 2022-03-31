Softball roundup: Toutle Lake wallops La Center

TOUTLE — Playing up a classification didn’t scare Toutle Lake on Wednesday, in fact, the Ducks might’ve scared La Center out of town in a 22-6 drubbing in just four innings on a muddy mess of a field.

The Ducks started strong with a four-run first inning, but they kept the rout rolling with 12 runs in the second frame to take a 16-0 lead after two. Both teams plated three runs in the third and fourth innings to close out the 16-run win early.

“Everyone in the field and at the plate played well,” Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman said. “Very excited for this season. I’m seeing so much growth in so many players it’s exciting and I can’t wait.”

Makinnley Byman scored four runs on the day and finished a triple shy of the cycle with a single, double and a rare inside the park home run, picking up an RBI in the process. Naomi Chavez also came across the plate to score four runs of her own, stealing a pair of bases and lacing an RBI double in the process.

Toutle Lake (1-1) opens up Central 2B League play with a doubleheader on the road at Napavine on Thursday starting at 3 p.m.

Amity jumps on Clatskanie early

AMITY, Ore. — Clatskanie fell behind early and never recovered in a 16-1 loss to amity on Wednesday in non-league play.

The Warriors jumped in front with three runs in both the first and second innings to take a 6-0 advantage and broke loose in the third with an 8-run inning to go up 14-0.

Mattee Champion got the Tigers on the board in the top of the fourth on a groundout that scored Reilly Norgren and avoided a shutout for Clatskanie. But the Warriors tacked on two more in the bottom half to end the game after hitting the 15-run rule.

Norgren, Kylie Thomas, Paige Taylor and Karielle Carlson all finished 1-for-2 for the Tigers on the game, with Champion picking up Clatskanie’s lone RBI.

Clatskanie (0-3) gets the weekend off before starting their Coastal Range League season at Willamina at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

