Softball Roundup: Toutle Lake takes out Rainier in interstate clash

TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks managed to squeeze in a non-league softball contest Wednesday and had a good time doing it, dispatching their counterparts from across the big river in Rainier 8-2 before the spring storms returned.

Jasmine Smith spun a complete game in the circle for Toutle Lake with Makinnley Byman serving as her backstop. She helped herself out at the plate, too, with a pair of hits, a run scored and an RBI.

“Jasmine Smith pitched another great game, only allowing seven hits all game,” Toutle Lake coach Cortney Byman said.

When she wasn’t donning the tools of ignorance Makinnley Byman was busy legging out extra base hits. She finished the game with two triples, a double, a run scored and an RBI out of the leadoff spot.

Naomi Chavez and Jordyn Grabenhorst each added a triple, a single and two runs scored with RBIs to their names for good measure. Karlie Smith joined the fun by posting a double and an RBI in the win.

“Again, very happy with the way the team is executing at the plate,” Coach Byman said.

When they traded in their bats for gloves, the Ducks were just as effective. Coach Byman tabbed left fielder Ileigh Lynn as a key component to the Toutle Lake defense as they backed their pitcher to strand Columbians on the base paths.

“Today there were players out of their usual positions in the field,” Coach Byman said. “Everyone did well in the field with lots of talk. It’s nice to see there are options when you’re missing some of your key players.”

Jamie Knox handled the starting pitching duties for Rainier during their adventure into the evergreen state. She also handled the bat with expert precision, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Emmalee Melvin added a hit and a run for the Columbians.

Toutle Lake (6-2, 5-0 league) was set to host Stevenson on Thursday before bringing the league leading Adna Pirates to town for a double dip on Friday.

Rainier (3-5, 1-1 league) was slated to head to Clatskanie for a Highway 30 Hootenanny on Thursday before hitting the road to Warrenton for a doubleheader Friday.

Von Moos posts perfect goose eggs in Winlock

WINLOCK — The Cardinals ran in to a buzzsaw in the circle Wednesday, suffering a 19-0 loss against Adna as the Pirates put up a perfect game on the defensive side of the Central 2B League softball engagement.

Karlee Von Moos struck out seven Winlock batters and didn’t allow a Cardinal on base during the three innings of the mercy rule shortened affair.

After plating four runs in the first inning the Pirates blew up for 15 runs in the second frame. Danika Hollom and Ali Davis each put up three hits for the visitors. Holllom scored three runs while Davis drove in three.

Eighth grader Cali Greehan struck out two batters while pitching 1 ⅓ innings out of the bullpen for the Cards.

Winlock (2-4, 1-2 league) was scheduled to host Onalaska on Thursday before playing Morton-White Pass in Randle on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.