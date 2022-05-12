Softball Roundup: Toledo drops playoff tune up to Ocosta

TOLEDO — The Riverhawks saw their seven game win streak snapped Wednesday when the Wildcats of Westport came to Cheese Town and took a non-league contest by a score of 7-4.

Toledo gave their workhorse, Bethany Bowen, a break in the circle but otherwise ran out their regular lineup against Ocosta. Filling in for Bowen was Averie Robins who struck out five batters while allowing ten hits in the loss.

Annika Hollingsworth went 2-for-3 at the plate for Ocosta with a home run and three runs scored.

Toledo took a 2-0 lead in the first frame but the Wildcats put up three runs in the third to take the lead. The Riverhawks battled back with two more runs in the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead but Ocosta added on down the stretch to claim victory.

Mialeigha Jurica led Toledo’s somewhat stifled offense with a hit, a run and an RBI. Quyn Norberg and Brynn Williams each added a base knock and scored a run in the loss.

Toledo (11-7, 6-3 league) was scheduled to play at Stevenson on Friday for their final C2BL matchup of the regular season. The Riverhawks finished Wednesday sitting in fourth place in league.

‘Nooks come up empty at Napavine

NAPAVINE — Kalama did not have much fun at the other black and orange school on the hill Wednesday, falling 16-0 to Napavine in four innings of C2BL softball action.

The Chinooks managed just two hits on the day, both of them doubles and both by Ady Davenport. The only other Chinooks to reach base did so via bases on balls with a couple of walks and a hit by pitch.

“Well (it) just wasn’t our night,” Kalama coach Brad Rinard said. “Made it on base but just couldn’t find the plate against a real good team.”

Napavine put up three runs in the first and then exploded for ten runs in the second inning to push the game beyond the pale. Danie Tupuoloa smashed a pair of dingers to juice the Tigers’ offense.

Things weren’t set to get any easier for the Chinooks this week with a season-ending date at the Adna powerhouse scheduled for Thursday.

“I’m proud of all these girls, I told them it’s exciting to be a young team, you’ve just got to take what you’ve learned and we will be alright,” Coach Rinard said. “They set goals at (the) beginning of the year and they have accomplished them so far.”

Naselle's interstate adventure halted for rain

WARRENTON, Ore. — The Comets took the big bridge over to Oregon country on Wednesday and came back without much to tell after rain ruined their plans.

The Comets fell behind 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning but put up two runs in the second to take a 2-1 lead. Warrenton put up runs in every at bat, but Naselle added two more runs in the fourth to go up 4-3.

Just as the barn burner was getting rolling the rains returned and wiped the game out in the middle of the fourth inning before the game could be considered a complete contest.

Naselle was scheduled to host South Bend on Friday but rain on the forecast put that game in doubt.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.