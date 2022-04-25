Softball roundup: Kessler shines, Castle Rock sweeps KWC

CASTLE ROCK — Payton Kessler did about everything she could to power the Castle Rock softball team to victory in the circle and at the plate, leading the Rockets to a 5-0 win over King’s Way Chrisitian to kick off a Monday doubleheader.

The senior finished the game with 18 strikeouts and didn’t walk anybody, allowing just four hits in the complete-game shutout.

“She had it going on,” CR coach Ron Strode said. “She was really throwing well. She was moving the ball so well. They couldn’t catch up to it when she was throwing hard, and she moved the ball extremely well to keep them off-balance.”

In her first trip to the plate of the day, Kessler got herself ample run support, bopping a solo home run to give the Rockets the lead in the bottom of the first inning.

In the fourth, Kessler came back up to the plate with a runner on and sent another ball aways out; this one stayed in the yard, but the Knights botched the play in the outfield, and another run scored.

Castle Rock brought runs home in the third, fifth, and sixth as well, Gracie Sibbett driving in two runs and Raychel Squibb adding an RBI.

After a brief intermission following Game 1, Kessler went right back out to the circle, and she wasn’t any less dominant. Throwing another complete game, the senior struck out 10 and only allowed two hits in a 7-5 win, with nearly all of KWC’s runs coming late thanks to errors.

“She’s definitely a workhorse,” Strode said. “It’s been nice having her, and it’s going to be a big loss for us next year. Her and Jena Lee, our catcher, just work so well together. It’s like clockwork the way they set up the batters and move the ball around the plate. Both of them tonight, just hats-off to both of them. That’s why both of them were successful tonight; they did a really good job as a team.”

Kessler added another three knocks in the second game, including an RBI double in the first inning to score Kenna Rismeon, while Sibbett had a triple and a single. Squibb added a three-run bomb in the fifth inning.

Castle Rock is set for non-league action next, with Toutle Lake crossing over I-5 for a matchup Wednesday.

Warrenton crosses river to beat Ilwaco

LONG BEACH — The Ilwaco softball team couldn’t keep up with Warrenton (Ore.) for all seven innings, falling 9-5 in an interstate clash Monday.

The Fishermen matched the Warriors’ two runs in the top of the first with two of their own in the bottom of the frame. Then they did the same again in the third. But when Warrenton scored two more in the fourth, Ilwaco had no reply, and when the guests added single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh, the hosts only had one more run left in them.

Olivia McKinstry led Ilwaco with two hits, driving in a run and scoring another. Megan Dille ent 2-for-4, and MaKenzee Graff hit a double and drove two runs home. Lindsy Agee went hitless in but scored twice and logged an RBI.

Justyce Patana threw all seven innings for the Fishermen, giving up nine runs — six earned — on nine hits and eight walks.

Ilwaco (2-10, 2-7 league) was set to return to Pacific 2B League play with a doubleheader against Chief Leschi on Tuesday.

Makeshift Mules run-ruled by Napavine

NAPAVINE — The Wahkiakum softball team was shorthanded once again with only eight players in a 15-0 loss to Napavine in three innings on Monday in Central 2B League play.

The Tigers jumped on the Mules from the start with a 15-run first inning that saw every player in their lineup come across to score in the inning.

Reigha Niemeyer was a bright spot for the Mules at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 from the leadoff spot on the day.

Wahkiakum (0-6, 0-4 league) will back at home next against Kalama at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Connelly clobbers T-Wolves, Winlock wins

WINLOCK — Playing as the visiting team on their own field the Cardinals took care of business Monday, belting out 11 hits on the way to a 15-12 win over Morton-White Pass in C2BL softball play.

Charlee Connelly led the Winlock charge with four hits, three runs and a run batted in. Kyndra Forler added a pair of hits and runs to go with an RBI for the “visiting” hosts.

The game, originally slated for East Lewis County, was moved to South Lewis County midday Monday after the T-Wolves home field was deemed too soggy for play.

Facing Cali Geehan in the circle, MWP took a 3-0 lead in the first inning as they began working out their 14-hit day. But Geehan settled in over the course of the game, striking out three T-Wolves in the complete game effort.

Winlock answered back with six runs in the top of the second and added runs in every inning thereafter in order to put some distance between themselves and the home team away from home.

Maia Chaney, Addison Hall and Josalynn Shepardson all added hits for the Cards, while Geehan helped herself out with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.

Natalia Armstrong matched Geehan pitch for pitch on the slab, striking out 13 batters over seven innings in the loss. Keegan Ingalsbe led the MWP offense with four hits.

Winlock (2-3, 4-5 league) was scheduled to hit the road to Stevenson for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

