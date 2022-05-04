Softball Roundup: Ilwaco clinches playoff spot in split with South Bend

SOUTH BEND — Ilwaco needed just one win in a doubleheader against South Bend on Tuesday to lock in a spot at the district playoffs and after a heartbreaker in Game 1, the Fishermen bounced back in Game 2 to take the fifth seed from the Pacific 2B League.

A last-inning push from South Bend in the opener lifted them over the Fishermen by a score of 4-3.

As the designated home team for the opener, the Fishermen spotted South Bend a run in the top of the first, but Olivia McKinstry gave Ilwaco the lead on a two-run single that scored Erika Morris and MaKenzee Graff to put the Fishermen up 2-1.

Ilwaco tacked on another on an error in the fourth to give the Fishermen a 3-1 lead, but South Bend’s Berklee Morely hit a three-run inside the park home run in the top of the seventh to lift South Bend over the top in Game 1.

Megan Dille led the Fishermen in hits, finishing 2-for-4 on the game and McKinstry finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Ilwaco.

Kaysha Cadinha started in the circle for Ilwaco and tossed two innings while giving up one earned run on two hits. McKinstry took over in the third and finished the game, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in five innings of work.

After the South Bend win, Game 2 became a de-facto play-in game for the district tournament, and with the playoffs on the line the Fishermen rolled to a 14-4 win to punch their ticket.

Ilwaco served as the visiting team this time around, and they took advantage of it by plating three runs in the top of the first, highlighted by RBI singles from Graff and Kaitlyn Banuet to give Ilwaco a 3-0 advantage.

Dille and Emma Grace Frame both scored with some aggressive base running in the top of the fifth with the help of an error by South Bend, but the Fishermen gave four back in the bottom of the inning on a single and a pair of errors to cut the lead to 5-4.

Ilwaco erased any doubt in the final two frames, combining for nine runs to bury South Bend. Dille knocked three runs in on a pair of doubles in the final stretch to help the Fishermen clinch the fifth seed.

Dille was dominant at the dish in the win, finishing 4-for-4 with four doubles while knocking in three runs and scoring three runs of her own. Banuet went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a pair of runs scored to help the winning effort.

Dille also shined in the circle, starting the game and tossing five scoreless innings while giving up just one hit to eight strikeouts. Justyce Patana closed out the game, allowing four runs (three earned) on two hits.

Ilwaco (6-11, 5-8 league) will take on the fourth seed from the Central 2B League to open the District I/IV Tournament on May 16.

Willamina comes back to beat Rainier

RAINIER — A low-scoring affair came down to the final frame in Rainier, where Willamina pulled out two runs in the top of the seventh to come from behind and beat the Columbians 3-2.

Rainier led 2-1 going into the last inning, and Lacey Makinson had the Bulldogs down to their final out with runners on second and third, but a single to right field plated two to suddenly put the guests in front. Makinson got out of the inning without any more damage sustained, but the Columbians went down quietly in their half of the frame to end it.

Jamie Knox threw three innings to start for Rainier, giving up one run on one hit and striking out two. She gave the ball to Makinson in a 1-1 game, and Makinson put up three shutout innings before the fateful seventh.

Rainier took the lead in the bottom of the second, when Delaney Fortelney drew a four-pitch walk and came all the way around to score on a Kendall Crape double. Willamina came back to tie things in the top of the third with an unearned run.

Crape scored the go-ahead run in the fourth for Rainier on a passed ball, after reaching on a walk and going from first to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Knox and Fortelney had the only other hits for Rainier; Fortelney and Crape drew walks.

Rainier (5-8, 3-4 league) was set to head to Clatskanie for a Hootenanny on Wednesday.

