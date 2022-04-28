Softball Roundup: Castle Rock takes interstate clash over Clatskanie

CASTLE ROCK — The Castle Rock softball team’s offense stayed at home and stayed hot Thursday, jumping out to a double-digit lead quickly in an 18-5 win over Clatskanie.

Originally slated to take place on the south side of the Columbia, rain forced the teams to call an audible and play in Castle Rock, but Clatskanie still got to be the home team. Giving up the hammer out of courtesy, the Rockets took quick advantage, dropping three runs in the top of the first inning before their guests could come to the plate.

Five more runs came in in the second, with a pair of errors setting the table for a big inning, and Raychel Squibb and Lindsey Logan driving runs in with singles. Eight hits in the third — seven of which came with two outs — brought in another seven runs, and just like that, Castle Rock led 15-0.

Clatskanie got the run it needed to avoid the 15-run rule in the bottom of the third, but Castle Rock came right back with its fourth big inning in a row, scoring three more.

The big hitters in the heart of the Castle Rock order lived up to their billing; from Payton Kessler in the No. 2 spot in the lineup to Jasmine Wagner at No. 7, the Rockets had six straight batters log multi-hit games. Logan and Gracie Sibbett led the way with back-to-back 3-for-4 afternoons, both scoring three runs with Logan driving four in. Kessler and Squibb both logged doubles, and Wagner had four RBIs.

As a lineup, the Rockets hit an even .500 — 18-for-36 — with all 10 players to step to the plate notching knocks.

Meanwhile, Castle Rock gave Kessler the day off in the circle, giving the ball to Squibb. The senior tossed the whole game, giving up five runs — three earned — on five hits and three walks. Opposite her, Kylie Thomas went three innings for the Tigers, while Grace Tallman tossed the final two.

Thomas had two of Clatskanie’s five hits at the dish, including a double, and drove a run in. Reilly Norgren, Aidan Howell, and Paige Taylor had the other knocks.

Castle Rock (9-2, 5-0) is slated to re-enter 1A TriCo play after the weekend, hosting La Center for two games Tuesday. Clatskanie (2-7, 2-3 league) is currently scheduled to give the Highway 30 Hootenanny another go, at home, next Wednesday.

Monarchs can't catch Prairie

VANCOUVER — The Mark Morris softball team plated two runs in the seventh inning against Prairie on Thursday, but those were the only two runs the Monarchs could bring across in a 4-2 loss to the Falcons in non-league play.

The Falcons took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third, but they extended the lead with a three-run fifth inning to jump ahead 4-0.

Mark Morris finally broke through and put a run on the board in top of the seventh when cleanup hitter Emily Foytack knocked one over the wall for a solo home run, her ninth round-tripper of the season.

Hayly Peterson followed Foytack’s homer with a single and later came around to score on an RBI single from McKenzie Verdoorn.

Brooklyn Harris tossed all six innings in the circle for the Monarchs and allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

“Brooklyn had a great day in the circle for her first complete game,” MM coach Chris Mejia said. “She really kept the Prairie hitters guessing.

Foytack, Verdoorn, Peterson, Emma Jenkins, Ashlynn Westerby and Natalie Mejia all tallied a hit for the Monarchs in the losing effort.

“I was very proud of how well our defense played today,” Mejia said. “Holding a team like that to just four runs is a very big accomplishment for us.”

Mark Morris (6-7, 5-5 league) will get back to league play against Washougal at 4 p.m., Friday, in Longview.

