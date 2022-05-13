Softball roundup: Castle Rock takes care of non-league business at Onalaska

ONALASKA — The Castle Rock softball team stretched its winning streak into double digits Friday, downing Onalaska in a non-league matchup 9-2 to wrap up its last full week of the regular season.

The Rockets still have one more game to go before postseason play begins, but are already ramping up into the playoff state of mind.

“We are very confident right now and we are playing well as a team,” CR coach Ron Strode said. “We are stepping on the field believing that we can accomplish our goal of getting to state.”

Pitcher Payton Kessler got the scoring started in the top of the second with a solo home run, and added a double for a 2-for-4 day at the plate. In the circle, the CWU commit was her usual dominant self, striking out 13 and only allowing three hits — two of which were of the infield variety.

The only difference Friday was that instead of Jenna Lee catching her as is usual, Payton Ricketts strapped the pads on to do the work behind the plate.

Rhiannon Sibbett also went yard for the Rockets as part of a 2-for-4 line with a pair of runs scored. Behind her, Gracie Sibbett added two hits, as did Lindsey Logan in the No. 3 spot in the order.

Castle Rock took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, then pushed across four more in the third to blow it wider and another in the fourth. Onalaska got on the scoreboard with a run of its own in the fourth — taking advantage of its first hits of the game — but Castle Rock replied with two more in the top of the fifth.

As a lineup, the Rockets combined for 12 hits. After a few lower-scoring wins in the middle of the streak, Castle Rock has poured the runs on recently, with 31 in its past three games.

Castle Rock (15-1, 10-0 league) is slated to play at Seton Catholic on Monday to put a capper on the regular season. The Rockets will then open district play on Wednesday in Chehalis, against Elma.

Naselle romps past South Bend

NASELLE — The Naselle softball team got its offense going up to speed late, turning a close game into a run-shortened result in an 11-1 win over South Bend in five innings.

The Comets dropped three runs in the second in an inning that saw them rack up three hits and five walks, but three and a half innings in, that was the sole extent of their offense in a 3-1 game.

That changed in the fourth with a four-run frame, and ended in the fifth with four more runs, with the Comets walking off with just one out on the scoreboard on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch.

Brynn Tarabochia went 3-for-3 with a single in the first inning, a walk in the second, a double in the fourth, and a two-run homer in the fifth to finish a triple shy of the cycle. Behind her, Peyton Dalton was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, and Mia Watson went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Lower in the order, Sadie Kilponen drove a pair of runs home and Hailey Lopez went 2-for-3.

Tarabochia also went the shortened distance in the circle, allowing one unearned run on five hits and striking out nine.

Naselle wraps up its regular season second in the 1B Columbia Valley League and gets the No. 2 seed in the four-team district tournament. The Comets will host Taholah on Monday in a loser-out semifinal.

