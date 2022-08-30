Skyline Golf hosting monthly tournaments starting in September

Looking for something to putt on your calendar this fall? Well, the Skyline Men’s Club might have just what you’re looking for with monthly golf tournaments set to strike up in September.

The tournament are open to the public with cash prizes on the line at Skyline Golf Course in Cathlamet.

“Enjoy 18 fun and challenging holes and afterward, relax with local craft beer from River Mile 38 Brewing Co. while overlooking the majestic Columbia River,” wrote Nick Vavoudis, president of the Skyline Men’s Club.

The first tournament is slated to take place on Sunday, Sept. 18, with a shotgun start set for 9 a.m. Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. The competition will be played under a best-ball format. Two player teams will apply their own handicap to calculate a net score on each hole.

Registration, which does not include greens fees or cart rental, will cost $50 and must be finished by Sept. 12. First place will take home 40% of the registration pot. Second place will take home 30% of the loot and a bronze finish will net 10%.

In order to qualify each golfer must have a current USGA handicap and participation is limited to 20 teams.

For tournament info and cart registration, call 360-849-9320. Additional information can be found online at https://skyline.golf.