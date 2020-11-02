Signups start for Turkey Trot Run/Walk

Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving Day get up and get going happening known as the Turkey Trot Run/Walk are now accepting registrations for the event.
Participants will make one complete lap around Lake Sacajawea at the pace of their preference. The race will begin at Hemlock Plaza near R.A. Long High School, as usual, but other COVID-19 sensitive changes will be in place.
“It will be a little different this year due to social distancing regulations however we feel this is an important Longview tradition that needs to take place!” wrote Steve Plampin of Longview Parks and Recreation.
According to Plampin the Turkey Trot typically brings between 300-600 people to Lake Sacajawea before the afternoon and evening feasting begins. Last year, 585 people took their timed trip around the lake before taking a tryptophan induced nap. For many, the outing has become a family tradition.
Pre-registration is required for participation so that organizers can make plans based on turnout that are conscientious of public safety requirements. The event is open to all ages but registration on the day of the trot will not be allowed.
Last year the top overall finisher was Bradley Rzewnicki with a time of 19 minutes and 55 seconds. The top female finisher was Meleah Kandoll with a time of 26:18.
The Turkey Trot will be held on Thursday, Nov. 26 starting at 7:30 a.m. Groups of 50 will then set off from the starting line every 30 minutes until 11 a.m.
The entry fee to run or walk is only $10. However, a fee of $30 will get racers a spot at the starting line as well as a long sleeve Turkey Trot T-shirt. The deadline to register for the race and a commemorative T-shirt is Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. Racers who just need a spot in line will have until Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. to sign up. Children under the age of nine years old will be allowed to participate free of charge if they are chaperoned by a registered adult.
Registrations can be completed by calling the Parks and Recreation office at 360-442-5400, or by going online to https://tinyurl.com/y6dbcjbx.
