Signups start for Turkey Trot Run/Walk

Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving Day get up and get going happening known as the Turkey Trot Run/Walk are now accepting registrations for the event.

Participants will make one complete lap around Lake Sacajawea at the pace of their preference. The race will begin at Hemlock Plaza near R.A. Long High School, as usual, but other COVID-19 sensitive changes will be in place.

“It will be a little different this year due to social distancing regulations however we feel this is an important Longview tradition that needs to take place!” wrote Steve Plampin of Longview Parks and Recreation.

According to Plampin the Turkey Trot typically brings between 300-600 people to Lake Sacajawea before the afternoon and evening feasting begins. Last year, 585 people took their timed trip around the lake before taking a tryptophan induced nap. For many, the outing has become a family tradition.

Pre-registration is required for participation so that organizers can make plans based on turnout that are conscientious of public safety requirements. The event is open to all ages but registration on the day of the trot will not be allowed.