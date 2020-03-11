Showboats and Hard-Nosed Defense Define Senior-All Star Game

Coming on the heels of so many do-or-die contests to close out their respective regular seasons Tuesday’s All-Star game at Lower Columbia College offered little in the way of consequences.
While the players, and parents, no doubt enjoyed the change of pace the result was an atmosphere gym that at times sounded more like a morgue more than a competitive athletic arena. That didn’t stop the players from getting after each other and trying to one up their peers as they made their paces up and down the hardwood.
“The crowd really can help but as a team, on our bench we were cheering our teammates on the court,” said Kelso star Cooper Joy. “Everybody was hyping each other up with pats on the back and high-fives and I feel like that helps to get some energy and helps to get the crowd involved.”
Joy finished with eight points, including a three-pointer just before the final horn, for Team Red as the local laden squad ran away with a 94-55 victory.
The Red’s looked destined for a triple digit score at halftime but a brief cold spell to start the fourth quarter left them just a couple of buckets shy.
“That was our goal. We were hoping to get there but it’s great to work as a team and I feel like everybody contributed to try to get there,” added Joy, who also grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
The rest of the red squad included Alexis Kleven of Kelso (16 points), Kal Schaplow of Toledo (21 points), Anika Waring of W.F. West (five points), Payten Foster of Woodland (four points), Payton Aselton of Adna (two points), and Maggie Vadala of W.F. West. The Red squad was paced by the play of MVP Nicole Lindblom of Capital who scored a game-high 25 points.
Meanwhile, Kelso’s Kleven made herself a nuisance to Team White by knocking down open three-pointers, throwing pinpoint passes for assists, and playing a bulldog brand of defense rarely seen in exhibition game scenarios.
“I’m always intense. My mentality is always on the game. I’m very focused,” Kleven explained. “Defense is my main thing. I love defense. So I’m never going to take it easy even if it is an All-Star game.”
As a 3A player Kleven has understandably had limited opportunity to watch the 2B and 2A players do their thing. After a full game on the hardwood with her peers in red one player in particular stood out to Kelso’s outgoing point guard.
“Anika from W.F. West. I’d heard of her but never really seen her… She’s intense,” Kleven said.
Team White was led by Gaby Dague of Scappoose who scored a team-high 22 points and snagged a team-high four rebounds. The rest of the White squad included Kenzie Ramsey of Warrenton (five points), Raegen Henry of Capital (15 points), Carissa Kaut of Centralia (four points), Megan River of Black Hills (seven points), Faith Mulligan of Mossyrock (two points), Mason Oberg of Union (five points), and Mossyrock’s Andee Nelson.
Back on the Red’s end of the court Kal Schaplow took advantage of the no-pressure environment to put some of her skills honed in an empty warehouse with Roots Academy to use. That display included a long-distance Euro-step through traffic and a showtime behind-the-back pass on a fast break that found its mark and delighted spectators.
“I know all the girls in this game saw so many denials and box-and-ones this year so tonight the court just felt wide open. It was fun to be able to experiment and try new moves and kind of feel loose and just be able to run up and down,” Schaplow said.
The Toledo standout, who was recently tabbed to play in the All-State game, said that her familiarity with teammates like Cooper, Kleven, Lindblom, and Aselton helped to set the stage for some of the night’s most impressive moments.
“I love All-Star games and I got put with a group of girls that I know really well. I play AAU with a lot of them,” Schaplow explained. “It was really special to get to play all together and we just got loose and we were smiling and we knew each other’s names so it never felt like we were under pressure to win. We were just like, ‘Hey, let’s go play basketball and have fun!’”
At Lower Columbia
RED 94, WHITE 55
Team White 14 14 10 17 —55
Team Red 28 17 26 23 —94
Team White (55) — Andee Nelson, Kenzie Ramsey 5, Raegen Henry 15, Carissa Kaut 4, Gaby Dague 22, Megan River 7, Faith Mulligan 2, Mason Oberg 5
FG: N/A FT: N/A Reb: 21 (Dague 4)
Team Red (94) — Alexis Kleven 16, Kal Schaplow 21, Nicole Lindblom 25, Anika Waring 5, Payten Foster 4, Payton Aselton 2, Cooper Joy 8, Maggie Vadala
FG: N/A FT: N/A Reb: 24 (Joy 5)