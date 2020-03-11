Showboats and Hard-Nosed Defense Define Senior-All Star Game

Coming on the heels of so many do-or-die contests to close out their respective regular seasons Tuesday’s All-Star game at Lower Columbia College offered little in the way of consequences.

While the players, and parents, no doubt enjoyed the change of pace the result was an atmosphere gym that at times sounded more like a morgue more than a competitive athletic arena. That didn’t stop the players from getting after each other and trying to one up their peers as they made their paces up and down the hardwood.

“The crowd really can help but as a team, on our bench we were cheering our teammates on the court,” said Kelso star Cooper Joy. “Everybody was hyping each other up with pats on the back and high-fives and I feel like that helps to get some energy and helps to get the crowd involved.”

Joy finished with eight points, including a three-pointer just before the final horn, for Team Red as the local laden squad ran away with a 94-55 victory.

The Red’s looked destined for a triple digit score at halftime but a brief cold spell to start the fourth quarter left them just a couple of buckets shy.